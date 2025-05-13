SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: SSY) today announced a loss from continuing operations of $630,000 (or a loss of $0.09 per fully diluted share) for its third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to a loss from continuing operations of $824,000 (or a loss of $0.12 per fully diluted share) for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025. Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $671,000 (or a loss of $0.10 per fully diluted share) compared to a net loss of $1,396,000 (or a loss of $0.20 per fully diluted share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Loss from discontinued operations was $41,000 (or a loss of $01 per fully diluted share)for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to a loss of $572,000 (or a loss of $0.08 per fully diluted share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 included a $613,000 loss on the sale of the operations of Trace Regional Hospital, a vacant medical office building and three (3) patient clinics (“Trace Regional”) in January 2024.

Consolidated net revenues for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were $7,323,000 and $7,462,000, respectively, which consisted primarily of pharmacy net revenues. Pharmacy net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased $51,000, or 1%, over those for the same period last year, primarily due to higher institutional pharmacy net revenues this year.

SunLink reported an operating loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $683,000 compared to an operating loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 of $853,000.

SunLink reported a loss from continuing operations of $2,142,000 (or a loss of $0.30 per fully diluted share) for its nine months ended March 31, 2025 compared to a loss from continuing operations of $1,659,000 (or $0.24 per fully diluted share) for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. Net loss for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 was $2,563,000 (or a loss of $0.36 per fully diluted share) compared to a net loss of $5,815,000 (or $0.59 per fully diluted share) for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. The net loss for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 included a loss from discontinued operations of $421,000 (or a loss of $0.06 per fully diluted share), compared to a loss from discontinued operations of $4,156,000 (or a loss of $0.59 per fully diluted share) for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. The loss from discontinued operations for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 included a loss of $110,000 on the October 2024 property sale in Houston, Mississippi. The discontinued operations loss for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 included an impairment charge of $2,032,000 on the book value of the Company’s former Trace Regional Hospital, a vacant medical office building and three (3) patient clinics and a $613,000 loss on the sale of Trace Regional operations in January 2024.

Consolidated net revenues for each of the nine month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were $23,181,000,000 and $24,527,000, respectively. Pharmacy net revenues for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 included $437,000 from the reversal of reserves for certain sales taxes previously accrued. Excluding the effect of the reversal of sales tax accruals, net revenues decreased 3% in the nine months ended March 31, 2025 compared to the prior year due primarily to decreased volume of Retail pharmacy scripts filled and durable medical equipment orders.

SunLink reported an operating loss for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 of $2,889,000 compared to an operating loss for the nine months ended March 31,2024 of $1,736,000. The operating loss during the comparable nine month period of the prior year resulted primarily from the lower net Pharmacy revenues offset by the reversal of $437,000 in accrued sales tax reserves.

Merger

On April 15, 2025, the Company and Regional Health Properties, Inc. (“Regional”) jointly announced that they have entered into an amended and restated agreement and plan of merger (the “merger agreement”), pursuant to which SunLink is to merge with and into Regional (the “merger”) in exchange for the issuance to the SunLink shareholders of an aggregate of approximately 1,595,401 shares of Regional common stock and 1,408,121 shares of Regional’s newly-authorized Series D 8% Cumulative Convertible Redeemable Participating Preferred Shares (the “Regional Series D Preferred Stock”) with an initial liquidation preference of $12.50 per share. The merger agreement has been approved by each company’s board of directors and completion of the transaction remains subject to the receipt of the approvals of the shareholders of both Regional and SunLink, regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The Company continues to experience post-COVID-19 pandemic after-effects in its quarter and believes it will likely to continue experience these effects on its assets and operations in the foreseeable future particularly from salaries and wages pressure, workforce shortages, supply chain disruption and broad inflationary pressures. Our ability to estimate any such continuing effects on future revenues, expenses or changes in accounting judgments that have had or are reasonably likely to have a material effect on our financial statements is very limited, depending as they do on the severity and length thereof; as well as any further government actions and/or regulatory changes intended to address such effects.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. is the parent company of subsidiaries that own and operate a pharmacy business in Louisiana . For additional information on SunLink Health Systems, Inc., please visit the Company’s website.

SUNLINK HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2025 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS Amounts in 000's, except per share CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 % of Net % of Net % of Net % of Net Amount Revenues Amount Revenues Amount Revenues Amount Revenues Net revenues $ 7,323 100.0 % $ 7,462 100.0 % $ 23,181 100.0 % $ 24,527 100.0 % Costs and Expenses: Cost of goods sold 4,234 57.8 % 4,339 58.1 % 13,327 57.5 % 13,871 56.6 % Salaries, wages and benefits 2,275 31.1 % 2,652 35.5 % 8,066 34.8 % 7,937 32.4 % Supplies 30 0.4 % 36 0.5 % 104 0.4 % 109 0.4 % Purchased services 339 4.6 % 265 3.6 % 984 4.2 % 832 3.4 % Other operating expenses 717 9.8 % 589 7.9 % 2,354 10.2 % 2,279 9.3 % Rent and leases 92 1.3 % 92 1.2 % 279 1.2 % 275 1.1 % Depreciation and amortization 319 4.4 % 342 4.6 % 956 4.1 % 960 3.9 % Operating loss (683 ) -9.3 % (853 ) -11.4 % (2,889 ) -12.5 % (1,736 ) -7.1 % Interest Income - net 67 0.9 % 19 0.3 % 167 0.7 % 70 0.3 % Impairment loss 0 0.0 % 0 0.0 % (100 ) -0.4 % 0 0.0 % Gain (Loss) on sale of assets (14 ) -0.2 % 0 0.0 % 680 2.9 % 2 0.0 % Loss from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes (630 ) -8.6 % (834 ) -11.2 % (2,142 ) -9.2 % (1,664 ) -6.8 % Income Tax benefit 0 0.0 % 10 0.1 % 0 0.0 % 5 0.0 % Loss from Continuing Operations (630 ) -8.6 % (824 ) -11.0 % (2,142 ) -9.2 % (1,659 ) -6.8 % Loss from Discontinued Operations, net of tax (41 ) -0.6 % (572 ) -7.7 % (421 ) -1.8 % (4,156 ) -16.9 % Net Loss $ (671 ) -9.2 % $ (1,396 ) -18.7 % $ (2,563 ) -11.1 % $ (5,815 ) -23.7 % Loss Per Share from Continuing Operations: Basic $ (0.09 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.24 ) Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.24 ) Loss Per Share from Discontinued Operations: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.59 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.59 ) Net Loss Per Share: Basic $ (0.10 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.83 ) Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.83 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 7,041 7,041 7,041 7,038 Diluted 7,041 7,041 7,041 7,038 SUMMARY BALANCE SHEETS March 31, June 30, 2025 2024 ASSETS Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 7,466 $ 7,170 Receivable - net 2,940 3,371 Current Assets Held for Sale 0 1,959 Other Current Assets 3,299 3,164 Property Plant and Equipment, net 1,896 2,809 Long-term Assets 1,873 2,139 $ 17,474 $ 20,612 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities $ 3,501 $ 4,213 Noncurrent Liabilities 563 426 Shareholders' Equity 13,410 15,973 $ 17,474 $ 20,612

