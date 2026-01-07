Stylus Medicine to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stylus Medicine, Inc. (“Stylus”), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing transformative in vivo genetic medicines, today announced that Emile Nuwaysir, Ph.D., chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Stylus Medicine is developing transformative in vivo genetic medicines to unlock cures, starting with in vivo CAR-T therapies. The company’s in vivo, nonviral gene integration platform enables precise insertion of therapeutic payloads into the genome without the complexity of ex vivo cell therapy or viral vectors. Stylus' proprietary system is powered by three components: a therapeutic-grade recombinase, a customizable genetic payload, and a targeted lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery system. These elements work together to encode therapeutic genes into a genomic safe harbor site with high efficiency and specificity. The company’s platform is versatile and modular, with potential application across oncology, autoimmune, genetic diseases, and beyond.

