Stylus Medicine Announces Presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stylus Medicine, Inc. (“Stylus”), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing transformative in vivo genetic medicines, today announced presentations showcasing its genome engineering approach and in vivo CAR-T platform at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting being held May 13-17, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“On the heels of our company launch and Series A financing, the Stylus team is honored to present our work to the scientific community at this year’s ASGCT Annual Meeting, highlighting our advances in recombinase engineering and demonstrating the therapeutic potential of our targeted LNP/recombinase-based in vivo CAR-Ts,” said Jason Fontenot, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Stylus Medicine. “At Stylus, we are committed to realizing the revolutionary potential of genetic medicines. We are taking a focused ‘medicines first’ approach to build a potent, flexible, and scalable in vivo platform, with the goal of bringing the curative promise of CAR-T therapies to all patients in need.”

ASGCT Annual Meeting Presentation Details:

Oral Presentation:

Title: Engineering High-Efficiency, High-Specificity Recombinases for Therapeutic In Vivo Genome Engineering

Engineering High-Efficiency, High-Specificity Recombinases for Therapeutic Genome Engineering Session: Novel Approaches to Gene Targeting and Gene Correction

Novel Approaches to Gene Targeting and Gene Correction Presenter: Christopher J. Wilson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Genome Engineering

Christopher J. Wilson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Genome Engineering Date, Time and Location: Thursday, May 15, 2025, 1:30 PM - 3:15 PM CT, New Orleans Theater B

Thursday, May 15, 2025, 1:30 PM - 3:15 PM CT, New Orleans Theater B Abstract: 188

188 Summary: Stylus will present the development of therapeutic-grade recombinases for in vivo genetic medicines. The company reports engineering high-efficiency, high-specificity recombinases targeted to a novel safe harbor site in the human genome. The company’s engineered recombinases act without the use of landing pads, protein fusions, or guide RNAs and possess a well-defined integration profile. These proprietary recombinases serve as the foundation of Stylus’ powerful and elegant off-the-shelf, in vivo genetic medicines platform, which features single-step insertion of multi-kb therapeutic payloads.

Poster Presentation:

Title: Efficient and Effective In Vivo CAR-T Generation Using Recombinase-Based, Precise, High-Capacity, Off-the-Shelf, LNP-Based In Vivo Genomic Engineering

Efficient and Effective CAR-T Generation Using Recombinase-Based, Precise, High-Capacity, Off-the-Shelf, LNP-Based Genomic Engineering Presenter: Celeste Richardson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Immunology

Celeste Richardson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Immunology Date and Time: Tuesday, May 13, 2025, 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM CT

Tuesday, May 13, 2025, 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM CT Abstract: 797

797 Summary: Stylus will present advances from its powerful and elegant in vivo CAR-T platform, which combines a proprietary recombinase that enables sequence-specific genome integration with cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery. Using a humanized NSG mouse tumor model, a single dose of the company’s off-the-shelf in vivo CAR-T therapy demonstrated rapid and sustained tumor regression. By combining engineered recombinases with targeted LNP delivery, Stylus has created a platform to enable flexible and scalable in vivo CAR-T therapies, overcoming major limitations of ex vivo cell therapy.

About Stylus Medicine

Stylus Medicine is developing transformative in vivo genetic medicines to unlock cures. Stylus combines engineered recombinases with non-viral delivery to specifically encode therapeutics. The company’s approach is versatile and modular, with potential therapeutic application across oncology, autoimmune, genetic diseases, and beyond.

For more information about Stylus Medicine, please visit stylusmedicine.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Company Contact

Cecilia Sun

Stylus Medicine

cecilia.sun@stylusmedicine.com

Media Contact

Amanda Lazaro

1AB

amanda@1abmedia.com