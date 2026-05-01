SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Stryker to participate in the Bank of America Securities 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

May 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

Portage, Michigan, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at the Encore at Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Representing the company will be Spencer Stiles, President and Chief Operating Officer, Jason Beach, Vice President, Group Chief Financial Officer, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Nick Mead, Vice President, Investor Relations. Their presentation is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible on Stryker’s website at www.stryker.com, and it will be archived on the Investor Relations page.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:
Nick Mead, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or nick.mead@stryker.com

For media inquiries:
Kim Montagnino, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer at 269-385-2600 or kim.montagnino@stryker.com


Michigan Events Healthcare
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: gene editing on DNA Background / Taylor
gene editing
Gene therapy leaders aim to help more Baby KJs with novel regulatory models
April 27, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Sunset illuminating the tall skyscrapers of San Diego in California from Centennial Park in Coronado
Cancer
Merck’s PD-1/VEGF data star in stacked lineup of AACR ‘26 data reveals
April 17, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Insights
Funding the future of European biotech
April 16, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
A conceptual story about finance in the Eurozone, featuring €10, €20, and €50 notes in a supermarket shopping cart, with €100 notes in the background.
Insights
Can Europe turn world-class science into world-class scale?
April 16, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker