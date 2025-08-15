SUBSCRIBE
Stryker to participate in the 2025 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference

August 15, 2025 | 
Portage, Michigan, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) will participate in the 2025 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 4, at the Encore Boston Harbor.

Andy Pierce, Group President, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Jason Beach, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations will participate in a Fireside Chat scheduled for 2:15 pm Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the session, along with a replay, will be accessible on Stryker’s official website at www.stryker.com. The recording will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the site.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:
Jason Beach, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com 

For media inquiries:
Kim Montagnino, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer at 269-385-2600 or kim.montagnino@stryker.com


