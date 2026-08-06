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Stryker declares an $0.88 per share quarterly dividend - August 5, 2026

August 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

Portage, Michigan, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share payable July 31, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2026, representing an increase of 4.8% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter. 

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:
Nick Mead, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or nick.mead@stryker.com   

For media inquiries:
Kim Montagnino, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer at 269-385-2600 or kim.montagnino@stryker.com


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