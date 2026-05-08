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Press Releases

Stryker completes acquisition of Amplitude Vascular Systems to add next-generation IVL technology to peripheral vascular portfolio

May 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

Portage, Michigan, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK announced that it has completed the acquisition of Amplitude Vascular Systems, Inc. (AVS), a privately held medical technology company developing a next-generation intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) platform designed to treat complex peripheral arterial disease.

“This acquisition is a significant milestone in expanding our peripheral vascular portfolio and enhancing our ability to address challenging arterial disease,” said Kevin Lobo, Chair and CEO, Stryker. “By integrating AVS’s innovative CO₂-generated pressure wave technology with Stryker’s scale and resources, we are well-positioned to deliver solutions that support physicians and patient outcomes.”

The addition of an IVL platform will strengthen Stryker’s impact in peripheral vascular solutions.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

About Amplitude Vascular Systems (AVS)

Amplitude Vascular Systems (AVS) is a medical device company based in Boston, Mass., focused on treating severely calcified arterial disease. AVS is backed by global investors including BioStar Capital, Cue Growth Partners, and others. It was founded in 2017 by Hitinder Gurm, M.D., Interventional Cardiologist and Chief Clinical Officer at the University of Michigan, and Robert Chisena, Ph.D., Chief Technical Officer at AVS. More information is available at www.avspulse.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:
Nick Mead, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or nick.mead@stryker.com

For media inquiries:
Kim Montagnino, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer at 269-385-2600 or kim.montagnino@stryker.com


Michigan Mergers & acquisitions
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