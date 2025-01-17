Stryker commences tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of Inari Medical, Inc.

Portage, Michigan, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE: SYK) today announced that it is commencing, through a wholly owned subsidiary, Eagle 1 Merger Sub, Inc., a cash tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) for $80.00 per share in cash. The offer is being made pursuant to the previously announced merger agreement, dated as of January 6, 2025, among Stryker, Eagle 1 Merger Sub, Inc and Inari.

The tender offer is scheduled to expire at one minute past 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, on February 18, 2025, unless extended in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement. The tender offer is subject to various conditions, including the minimum tender of at least a majority of the issued and outstanding shares of Inari common stock, the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and other customary conditions. The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of the first quarter of 2025, as previously announced.

Stryker filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a tender offer statement on Schedule TO, which includes the terms of the tender offer. Additionally, Inari filed a Schedule 14D-9 with the SEC containing the recommendation of its Board of Directors that Inari stockholders accept the tender offer and tender their shares. The Schedule TO, Schedule 14D-9, related letter of transmittal (together with any amendments or supplements thereto) and other tender offer documents can be obtained free of charge at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or by contacting the information agent for the tender offer, Innisfree M&A Incorporated as described in the tender offer documents.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Patients first. No small plans. Take care of each other. These are the guiding principles that form the ethos of Inari Medical. Inari is committed to improving lives in extraordinary ways by creating innovative solutions for both unmet and underserved health needs. In addition to Inari’s purpose-built solutions, Inari leverages its capabilities in education, clinical research, and program development to improve patient outcomes. Inari is passionate about its mission to establish its treatments as the standard of care for venous thromboembolism and four other targeted disease states. Inari is just getting started. Learn more at www.inarimedical.com and connect with Inari on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains information that includes or is based on forward-looking statements, that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements, including statements regarding the anticipated timeline to closing the acquisition of Inari. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainties as to how many of Inari’s stockholders will tender their shares in the offer; the failure to satisfy any of the closing conditions to the acquisition of Inari, including the expiration or termination of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act waiting period (and the risk that such governmental approval may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the expected benefits of the transaction); delays in consummating the acquisition of Inari or the risk that the transaction may not close at all; unexpected liabilities, costs, charges or expenses in connection with the acquisition of Inari; the effects of the proposed Inari transaction (or the announcement thereof) on the parties’ relationships with employees, customers, other business partners or governmental entities; weakening of economic conditions, or the anticipation thereof, that could adversely affect the level of demand for our or Inari’s products; geopolitical risks, including from international conflicts and elections in the United States and other countries, which could, among other things, lead to increased market volatility; pricing pressures generally, including cost-containment measures that could adversely affect the price of or demand for our or Inari’s products; changes in foreign currency exchange markets; legislative and regulatory actions; unanticipated issues arising in connection with clinical studies and otherwise that affect approval of new products, including Inari products, by the United States Food and Drug Administration and foreign regulatory agencies; inflationary pressures; increased interest rates or interest rate volatility; supply chain disruptions; changes in labor markets; changes in reimbursement levels from third-party payors; a significant increase in product liability claims; the ultimate total cost with respect to recall-related and other regulatory and quality matters; the impact of investigative and legal proceedings and compliance risks; resolution of tax audits; changes in tax laws and regulations; the impact of legislation to reform the healthcare system in the United States or other countries; costs to comply with medical device regulations; changes in financial markets; changes in our credit ratings; changes in the competitive environment; our ability to integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions in full or at all or within the expected timeframes, including the acquisition of Inari; our ability to realize anticipated cost savings; potential negative impacts resulting from climate change or other environmental, social and governance and sustainability related matters; the impact on our operations and financial results of any public health emergency and any related policies and actions by governments or other third parties; and breaches or failures of our or our vendors’ or customers’ information technology systems or products, including by cyber-attack, data leakage, unauthorized access or theft. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The foregoing factors should also be read in conjunction with the risks and cautionary statements discussed or identified in Inari’s filings with the SEC, including Inari’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The parties disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by law.

