STRATA Skin Sciences Showcases XTRAC® and TheraclearX® at TeraCILAD 2025 — Reports Early Adoption Momentum in Mexico

HORSHAM, Pa., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a global leader in in-office dermatologic technologies, announces its participation in the 2025 Ibero-Latin American Congress of Dermatology (TeraCILAD) November 19-22, 2025, where it presented its XTRAC® excimer laser and TheraclearX® acne therapy system. STRATA also reported that, by the end of 2025, there will be over 12 new recurring TheraclearX® accounts in Mexico, reflecting growing adoption of this innovative acne treatment modality by dermatologists in the region.

Key Highlights

STRATA showcased XTRAC® , the leading targeted UVB excimer laser for psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions, and TheraclearX® , its photopneumatic acne therapy system now commercially available in Mexico.

, the leading targeted UVB excimer laser for psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions, and , its photopneumatic acne therapy system now commercially available in Mexico. By year-end 2025, STRATA anticipates more than a dozen recurring TheraclearX® accounts in Mexico, demonstrating strong dermatology interest in this non-drug, device-based acne therapy.

in Mexico, demonstrating strong dermatology interest in this non-drug, device-based acne therapy. TeraCILAD 2025, organized every two years by the Latin American College of Dermatology, provides a platform to engage Ibero-Latin American dermatology leaders, present clinical outcomes, and highlight the efficacy of STRATA’s technologies for improving patient care.





Conference Presentations & Clinical Insights

At the conference, Dr. Melissa Lomeli, a leading dermatology provider and the first TheraClearX® user in Mexico, shared her experience with the technology in a session titled, “ThéraClearX: Rewriting the Protocol for the Treatment of Mild to Moderate Acne.” During the presentation she told those in attendance, “What would happen if I told you that acne can improve in just one 20-minute session? It sounds too good to be true, right? Today, I’m going to show you why it is possible.”

Dr. Henry Lim, a global expert in inflammatory and autoimmune skin diseases, President of the International League of Dermatological Societies, former Chair of Dermatology at Henry Ford Health, and past AAD President, shared insights in his talk, “XTRAC 308 nm Excimer Laser Therapy for Vitiligo, Psoriasis, and Atopic Dermatitis.”

Market Context

At TeraCILAD 2025 — a premier dermatology congress in the Ibero-Latin American region — STRATA engaged with leading dermatologists to present the clinical performance and patient outcomes of its technologies. XTRAC® continues to be recognized for its precision and efficiency in treating inflammatory and autoimmune skin disorders, while TheraclearX® is gaining traction as an innovative, non-pharmaceutical solution for acne.

“We were very encouraged by the level of interest and engagement we saw at TeraCILAD, around both XTRAC and TheraClearX,” said Shmuel Gov, STRATA Chief Operating Officer, who attended the congress. “Dermatologists are clearly seeking effective, non-systemic treatment options they can integrate into routine clinical practice, and the feedback we received underscores the growing recognition of our technologies as valuable tools for improving patient outcomes.”

In Mexico, early commercial placements of TheraclearX® have already begun, and the Company expects over 12 recurring accounts by the end of 2025. This adoption reflects dermatologists’ confidence in incorporating TheraclearX® into recurring patient treatment plans, contributing to STRATA’s goal of sustainable recurring revenue streams in the region.

CEO Dolev Rafaeli added, “While it is still early to estimate what will be the commercial value of each of these individual placements, time has shown with our XTRAC placements in other countries that when the partner clinic is fully developed, STRATA can realize upwards of $30,000 in annual revenue per clinic.”

Strategic Outlook

STRATA remains committed to expanding access to advanced dermatology solutions across Latin America and globally. The Company’s presence at TeraCILAD 2025 reinforces its strategy of engaging key opinion leaders, supporting dermatologists with innovative treatment options, and growing recurring revenue opportunities through device-based therapies.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

