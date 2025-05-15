STRATA Skin Sciences Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

HORSHAM, Pa., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (“STRATA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, announces its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provides a corporate update.

F irst Quarter 202 5 Financial Highlights

Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was $6.8 million, up 1% Global net recurring XTRAC ® revenue in the first quarter was $4.5 million vs. $4.6 million in the prior year period, with international growth of 27% offsetting a 4% decline in the domestic market Average net revenue per domestic XTRAC ® system increased to $4,776 (+3% YoY) on 846 Total Recurring revenue increased 1% to $4.7 million in the first quarter Equipment revenue for the first quarter was $2.1 million, up 1.4% from the year-ago period

Gross margin in the first quarter was 53.5%, up 790 basis points from 45.6% in the prior year period

Operating expenses in the first quarter were $5.7 million, down 5% as compared to the year-ago period

Operating cash flow improved by $254 thousand to negative $550 thousand

Adjusted EBITDA improved by $732 thousand to negative $547 thousand versus negative $1.3 million in the prior year period

Total cash at quarter end was $7.8 million

“STRATA made solid progress in the first quarter in executing our strategic plan,” said Dr. Dolev Rafaeli, STRATA President and CEO. “Along with a modest increase in revenue, we have significantly improved our gross margins, expanding nearly 800 basis points year over year. We have also maintained disciplined cost control resulting in a decline in operating expenses and improvement in our seasonally low first quarter adjusted EBITDA.

“Our existing direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategy continues to strengthen, driving 32% and 128% more unique Psoriasis and Acne patients respectively, as compared to prior year period demonstrating both growing demand and improved marketing efficiency.

“Internationally, we’re building strong momentum. Revenue from international markets grew 8% in Q1 as compared to prior year, following 41% growth in the previous quarter. This segment now accounts for 36% of our total revenue, and we anticipate, once the global tariff uncertainty clears it will continue to grow, adding strong growth to our U.S. business stabilization and growth,” concluded Dr. Rafaeli.

First Quarter 202 5 Financial Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $6.8 million, an increase of 1% versus the first quarter of 2024. Global recurring revenue of $4.7 million and equipment revenue of $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 were each up roughly 1% over the prior-year first quarter.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2025 was $3.6 million, or 53.5% of revenue, as compared to $3.1 million, or 45.6% of revenue, for the first quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses of $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 declined 5% versus the prior-year period, with engineering & product development down 60%, selling & marketing down 1%, and general & administrative down 5% versus their prior-year levels.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.4 million, or EPS of negative $0.58 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to a net loss of $3.4 million, or EPS of negative $0.96 per basic and diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at March 31, 2025 were $7.8 million.

First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



STRATA has determined to supplement its consolidated financial statements, prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”), presented elsewhere within this report, with certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes the non-cash expense of amortization of acquired intangible assets classified as cost of revenues, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, “Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization.”

These non-GAAP disclosures have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for Gross Profit or Net Earnings (Loss) determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. STRATA considers these non-GAAP measures in addition to its results prepared under current accounting standards, but they are not a substitute for, nor superior to, U.S. GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance readers’ overall understanding of STRATA’s current financial performance and to provide further information for comparative purposes. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to Gross Profit or Net Earnings (Loss) determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Specifically, STRATA believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors by isolating certain expenses, gains, and losses that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. In addition, STRATA believes non-GAAP measures enhance the comparability of results against prior periods.

Reconciliation to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release is as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Net loss $ (2,432 ) $ (3,368 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 1,220 1,249 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset 85 95 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 34 13 Interest expense, net 417 479 Non-GAAP EBITDA (676 ) (1,532 ) Stock-based compensation 129 112 Inventory write-off - 141 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ (547 ) $ (1,279 )

XTRAC Gross Domestic Recurring Billings

XTRAC gross domestic recurring billings represent the amount invoiced to partner clinics when treatment codes are sold to the physician. It does not include normal GAAP adjustments, which are deferred revenue from prior quarters recorded as revenue in the current quarter, the deferral of revenue from the current quarter recorded as revenue in future quarters, adjustments for co-pay and other discounts. This excludes international recurring revenues.

The following is a reconciliation of non-GAAP XTRAC gross domestic billings to domestic recorded revenue for the first quarter of 2025 and 2024 (in thousands), respectively:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Gross domestic recurring billings $ 4,086 $ 4,578 Co-Pay adjustments (74 ) (80 ) Other Discounts (4 ) (30 ) Deferred revenue from prior quarters 1,545 1,624 Deferral of revenue to future quarters (1,513 ) (1,901 ) GAAP domestic revenue $ 4,041 $ 4,190

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.



STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

Safe Harbor

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 6,512 7,261 Restricted cash 1,334 1,334 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $548 and $466 at March31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 5,007 5,253 Inventories 2,659 2,246 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 364 501 Total current assets 15,876 16,595 Property and equipment, net 9,462 10,061 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,179 1,264 Intangible assets, net 4,856 5,348 Goodwill 2,658 2,658 Other assets 231 231 Total assets 34,262 36,157 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 2,816 2,433 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,779 8,593 Deferred revenues 2,204 2,241 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 331 328 Current portion of contingent consideration 1,009 1,030 Total current liabilities 15,139 14,625 Long-term debt, net 15,231 15,192 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 292 353 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 835 919 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 96 96 Total liabilities 31,593 31,185 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders equity: Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.10 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 4,171,161 shares issued and outstanding at both March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 253,241 253,112 Accumulated deficit (250,576 ) (248,144 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,669 4,972 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 34,262 36,157





STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenues, net $ 6,812 $ 6,754 Cost of revenue 3,165 3,674 Gross profit 3,647 3,080 Operating expenses Engineering and product development 96 241 Selling and marketing 2,993 3,018 General and administrative 2,573 2,710 Total operating expenses 5,662 5,969 Loss from operations (2,015 ) (2,889 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (486 ) (524 ) Interest income 69 45 Total other expense (417 ) (479 ) Net loss $ (2,432 ) $ (3,368 ) Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.58 ) $ (0.96 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 4,171,161 3,506,025



