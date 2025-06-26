Stonegate Updates Coverage on Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (BU) FY25 Q4

Burcon began pea protein production at Galesburg in under 90 days, supporting near-term revenue.

Strategic leaseback enables full production control; $10M+ revenue and cash flow positive in 2026.

Entered into $6.8 million multi-year production agreement.

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (TSX: BU): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (TSX: BU). Subsequent to the 2025 year end, Burcon made continued significant progress in its strategic initiatives. The Company successfully scaled up commercial production of its pea protein isolate, marking a pivotal milestone in its go-to-market strategy. This scale up was accomplished at the Company's Galesburg facility and took less than 90 days. The truncated timeframe enables Burcon to meet customer demand and unlock revenue opportunities. One notable revenue opportunity is a $6.8M multi-year production agreement that BU entered into subsequent to year end. This facility was in part made possible by the Company's partnership with ProMan, detailed below. The pea protein market is expected to have a TAM of approximately US$215M to US$392M.To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more,About StonegateStonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.Stonegate Capital Partners(214) 987-4121Source:To view the source version of this press release, please visit