Steven Taylor, Arthritis Foundation CEO, Appointed to Advisory Council for the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS)

The Arthritis Foundation proudly announces the appointment of its President and CEO, Steven Taylor, to the Advisory Council of the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS). This prestigious role underscores Taylor’s leadership in public health and his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of the nearly 60 million adults and hundreds of thousands of kids living with arthritis in the U.S.

Comprised of leaders from the scientific and lay communities, the role of the NIAMS Advisory Council is to advise the organization about its research portfolio and provide a secondary review of grant applications that have earned a favorable recommendation from a scientific peer group. The Council’s work supports the NIAMS strategic plan which seeks to develop patient-centered, personalized ways to improve outcomes. Taylor’s selection to the NIAMS Advisory Council is a testament to his leadership in the voluntary health space and his dedication to advancing arthritis research and patient care.

“Steven’s appointment to the NIAMS Advisory Council is a significant achievement not only for him, but also for the Arthritis Foundation and the millions we serve,” said Matt Mooney, Board Chair of the Arthritis Foundation. “Given that there’s no FDA-approved treatment for osteoarthritis - the most common type - and rheumatoid arthritis treatments don’t work for one in five patients, the critical need for more scientific research is clear.”

Taylor, who has served as President and CEO of the Arthritis Foundation since 2022, has more than three decades of experience in patient advocacy and nonprofit leadership. Prior to joining the Foundation, he led the Sjogren’s Foundation, where he spearheaded groundbreaking clinical guidelines for disease management. Taylor has also held leadership roles with the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society.

“I’m honored to join the NIAMS Advisory Council and to represent the patient voice at such an important time,” said Taylor. “As we mark World Arthritis Day on October 12, I am also proud of the thought leadership and advocacy of Arthritis Foundation staff in communities across the country. The Arthritis Foundation remains committed to being the number one resource available to patients as we support those working diligently to find a cure.”

