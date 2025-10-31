SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Stevanato Group to Participate in Upcoming November 2025 Investor Conferences

October 31, 2025 | 
1 min read

PIOMBINO DESE, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



  • Monday, November 17, 2025, at 8:40 a.m. ET - The 7th Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference in New York City
  • Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. GMT - The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

A live webcast of each event will be available on the Company’s website at www.stevanatogroup.com under the "Investors" section. Replays will remain available for approximately 90 days after each event.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes, and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical, and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation, and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value-added solutions to clients.

For more information, please visit: www.stevanatogroup.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations
Lisa Miles
lisa.miles@stevanatogroup.com
Giacomo Guiducci
giacomo.guiducci@stevanatogroup.com

Media
Caterina Tripepi
caterina.tripepi@stevanatogroup.com

