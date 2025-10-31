Stevanato Group to Participate in Upcoming November 2025 Investor Conferences

PIOMBINO DESE, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Monday, November 17, 2025, at 8:40 a.m. ET - The 7th Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference in New York City

Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. GMT - The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

A live webcast of each event will be available on the Company’s website at www.stevanatogroup.com under the "Investors" section. Replays will remain available for approximately 90 days after each event.

