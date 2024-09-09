Stereotaxis to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that David Fischel, Chairman and CEO, will represent Stereotaxis at two upcoming investor conferences.



H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Mr. Fischel will present an overview of Stereotaxis business on Wednesday, September 11th, 2024, at 12:30 pm EST and will be available that same day for one-on-one meetings.



Lake Street 8th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

Mr. Fischel will be available for one-on-one meetings on Thursday, September 12, 2024.



“We appreciate the opportunity to participate in these conferences and look forward to sharing Stereotaxis’ continued technological, commercial and strategic progress,” says Mr. Fischel. One-on-one meetings with Mr. Fischel can be arranged through registration with the conferences.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com.

This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements, usually containing the words “believe”, “estimate”, “project”, “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to manage expenses at sustainable levels, acceptance of the Company’s products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its technology, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of pandemics or other disasters, and statements relating to our recent acquisition of APT, including any benefits expected from the acquisition, and other risks discussed in the Company’s periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company’s control and may be revised, modified, delayed, or canceled.

