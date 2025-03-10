SUBSCRIBE
Stereotaxis to Present at 37th Annual Roth Conference

March 10, 2025 | 
ST. LOUIS, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that David Fischel, Chairman and CEO, will participate in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, California.

Mr. Fischel will be available for one-on-one meetings on Monday, March 17th, 2025.

“We appreciate the opportunity to participate in the Roth Conference and to share Stereotaxis’ differentiated technology and growth strategy with the investment community,” says Mr. Fischel.

About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 150,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.Stereotaxis.com.

Stereotaxis Contacts:
David L. Fischel
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly Peery
Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100
Investors@Stereotaxis.com

