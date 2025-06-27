SUBSCRIBE
STEMCELL Technologies Introduces STEMprep™ Tissue Dissociator System to Accelerate Research Discoveries

June 27, 2025 | 
1 min read

New instrument automates tissue processing for researchers in cancer, immunology and other science fields





VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To help scientists accelerate their workflows, STEMCELL Technologies has commercially launched the STEMprep™ Tissue Dissociator System—a new benchtop instrument that automates, standardizes, and streamlines tissue dissociation, the process of breaking down tissue samples into single-cell suspensions for research purposes.

“Tissue dissociation is incredibly important for making advancements in research fields, like cancer and immunology, yet this manual process demands significant time and effort and can lead to inconsistent results,” said Dr. Allen Eaves, President and CEO, STEMCELL. “With efficient and consistent tissue processing, STEMprep™ helps researchers to work smarter and improve data accuracy, leading to accelerated scientific discoveries.”

STEMprep™ ensures efficient, reproducible, and high-yield single-cell suspensions from a wide range of solid tissues while preserving cell functionality and integrity, which is critical for accurate cell isolation and analysis.

Researchers can run validated STEMCELL protocols or customize workflows for a range of tissue types and experiments.

“As Scientists Helping Scientists, we are excited to provide a solution that allows flexibility and scalability in support of scientific progress and discovery,” said Dr. Eaves. “We hope every lab involved with tissue research will embrace the STEMprep™ instrument to optimize their time as they work toward their achievements.”

For more information about the STEMprep™ Tissue Dissociator System, please visit www.stemcell.com/stemprep.

About STEMCELL Technologies

STEMCELL Technologies supports life sciences research with more than 2,500 specialized reagents, tools, and services. STEMCELL offers high-quality cell culture media, cell separation technologies, instruments, accessory products, educational resources, and contract assay services that are used by scientists performing stem cell, immunology, cancer, regenerative medicine, and cellular therapy research globally.


Contacts

Media Contact
Ryan-Sang Lee
Director, Corporate Communications and Media Relations, STEMCELL Technologies
public.relations@stemcell.com

Canada
