Startup Island TAIWAN-Led Delegation Secures More Than 100 Business Meetings at BIO 2026, Expanding Global Opportunities for Taiwanese Biotech Startups

TAIPEI, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Taiwanese biomedical startups held more than 100 one-on-one business meetings with global pharmaceutical companies, investors, industry partners and research organizations at the BIO International Convention 2026, held from June 22 to 25 in San Diego, California, creating new opportunities for strategic partnerships, technology commercialization and international market expansion.

Supported by the National Development Council's (NDC) national startup brand, Startup Island TAIWAN, the delegation was led by the Development Center for Biotechnology (DCB) through the Taiwan–Berkeley Health Innovation Accelerator. It brought together six Taiwanese biomedical startups—AB DigiHealth Inc. in AI-powered precision health, AcadeMab Biomedical INC. in next-generation antibody therapeutics, PlasmonicTron Co., Ltd. in biosensing technologies, Taiwan Universe BioMedicine Inc. in vaccine development, CancerFree Biotech in organoid platforms, and Precisemab Biotech Co., Ltd. in precision medicine. Together, the companies showcased Taiwan's strength in AI-powered precision health, oncology therapeutics, organoid platforms, vaccine development, precision medicine and next-generation antibody technologies at BIO 2026.

Throughout the convention, the companies reported strong interest from international pharmaceutical companies, investors, and industry partners across a range of biomedical fields. AB DigiHealth explored strategic partnerships and distribution opportunities to expand its AI-powered reproductive health solutions into global markets, while CancerFree Biotech advanced discussions on the distribution, licensing and application of its AI-enabled organoid technologies in drug development.

Taiwan Universe BioMedicine engaged global pharmaceutical companies on vaccine co-development and strategic partnerships, while AcadeMab Biomedical held discussions on licensing, co-development, fundraising and international collaborations.

Meanwhile, PlasmonicTron connected with pharmaceutical companies, Contract Research Organization (CROs) and Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMOs) to explore organoid applications, manufacturing scale-up and commercialization opportunities. Precisemab Biotech also attracted strong interest in its Universal Antibody Lock™ platform, with discussions centered on licensing, clinical collaborations and next-generation antibody therapeutics.

As the world's largest biotechnology partnering event, BIO 2026 provided a global stage for Taiwan's biomedical startups to connect with leading pharmaceutical companies, investors and life sciences organizations. The delegation's extensive meetings reinforced Taiwan's growing role in the global biotech ecosystem and highlighted Startup Island TAIWAN's role in helping local innovators build international partnerships, accelerate commercialization and expand into global markets.

About Startup Island TAIWAN

Startup Island TAIWAN is dedicated to elevating Taiwan's startup ecosystem and connecting Taiwanese innovation with global opportunities. Through strategic partnerships and events, they showcase Taiwan's technological prowess and entrepreneurial talent to international investors and business communities.

Website: https://startupisland.tw/

About AB DigiHealth Inc.

AB DigiHealth develops AI-powered reproductive healthcare solutions that combine genomics, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and clinical expertise. Its flagship product, icONE, integrates embryo genomic data and maternal health parameters to predict embryo implantation potential, helping IVF clinics improve embryo selection and pregnancy outcomes with greater precision and efficiency.

Website: https://www.abdigihealth.com

About AcadeMab Biomedical Inc.

AcadeMab Biomedical is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative cancer therapies targeting cancer stem cells and tumor recurrence. Its lead candidate, AM-928, is advancing through clinical development for solid tumors. The company also leverages proprietary mRNA-LNP technologies for vaccines and nucleic acid therapeutics, creating opportunities across oncology and infectious diseases.

Website: https://www.academab.com/en/

About PlasmonicTron Co. Ltd.

PlasmonicTron provides AI-enabled organoid manufacturing infrastructure that transforms organoid production into a standardized, scalable, and automated process. By integrating microfluidics, automation, imaging analytics, and data-driven quality control, the company supports applications in drug discovery, regenerative medicine, and next-generation non-animal testing.

Website: https://www.plasmonictron.com

About Taiwan Universe BioMedicine Inc.

Taiwan Universe BioMedicine develops next-generation vaccines for enterovirus and influenza. Its innovative vaccine platforms aim to provide broader protection, improved safety, and lower manufacturing costs compared with conventional vaccines. The company focuses on addressing unmet public health needs through scalable and commercially viable vaccine technologies.

Website: https://www.taiutw.com

About CancerFree Biotech

CancerFree Biotech develops precision oncology solutions through its Ex Vivo Avatar (EVA) platform, which generates patient-derived tumor organoids from blood samples for personalized drug testing. Combined with its AI-powered Prometheus Lab system, the company helps accelerate precision treatment decisions and improve efficiency in biomedical research and drug development.

Website: https://www.cancerfree.io/en

About Precisemab Biotech Co. Ltd.

Precisemab Biotech develops next-generation antibody engineering technologies through its proprietary Universal Antibody Lock™ platform. The technology enables site-selective activation of antibodies within tumor or disease microenvironments, enhancing therapeutic precision and safety. Applicable to monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, ADCs, and autoimmune therapies, the company is actively seeking global licensing, co-development, and strategic partnership opportunities.

Website: https://precisemab.com/

CONTACT:



Wanfen Chen



Supervisor of NBIC (DCB incubation center)



wanfen@dcb.org.tw

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SOURCE DCB