Starton Therapeutics to Participate in Panel at Longwood Healthcare Leaders Boston CEO, October 27-28, 2025

PARAMUS, N.J., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starton Therapeutics Inc. (“Starton”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming standard-of-care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technologies, announced today that Pedro Lichtinger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Starton Therapeutics, will participate in the annual Longwood Healthcare Leaders Boston CEO, held at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston, for two days of discussion and networking with biopharmaceutical leaders from October 27-28, 2025.

The industry-leading meeting focuses on a broad spectrum of topics affecting the biopharma ecosystem. Decision makers in the life sciences, including biotech and pharma CEOs, heads of research and development, leading academics, and investors will connect on some of the most important issues facing healthcare today.



Mr. Lichtinger will be part of a panel taking place on Monday, October 27th, to discuss “Driving Productivity in R&D”.

Event: Boston CEO

Organizer: Longwood Healthcare Leaders

Date: October 27-28, 2025

Venue: Mandarin Oriental, Boston, 776 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, USA

Information and registration: www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com/bostonceo

Boston CEO is co-hosted alongside leaders in the industry, including: Thomas Schinecker (CEO, Roche), Marc Casper (CEO, Thermo Fisher Scientific), Priya Singhal (EVP, Head, Development, Biogen), Mathai Mammen (CEO, Parabilis; former head, R&D, Johnson & Johnson), Nobel laureate Phil Sharp (Scientific Founder, Biogen/Alnylam), Bob Langer (Koch Institute Professor, MIT; Co-Founder, Moderna), Anne Klibanski (CEO, Mass General Brigham), and Christoph Westphal (General Partner, Longwood Fund). Additional speakers include: Maura Healey (Governor, Massachusetts), Dave Moore (President, Novo Nordisk Inc.), Miguel Fernandez Alcalde (President, EMD Serono), Tarek Rabah (CEO, Otsuka North America), Levi Garraway (CMO, Roche Genentech), Peter Marks (former Director, CBER, FDA), Marianne De Backer (CEO, Vir Bio), Stu Mackey (Global Head, BD, Daiichi Sankyo), Sally Kornbluth (President, MIT), George Daley (Dean, Harvard Medical School), Tim Springer (Latham Family Professor, Harvard), Pushkal Garg (Chief R&D Officer, Alnylam), Ben Ebert (CEO, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute), among others.

The off-the-record forum encourages open dialogue with a peer C-suite audience, generating actionable takeaways and business development opportunities. Discussion topics include: accelerating drug discovery and development, patient-centric development, advancing late-stage assets, evaluating investment risk, targeted licensing and acquisitions, navigating partnerships across borders, biopharma pipeline sourcing, R&D collaboration, developing an effective board, managing the runway, positioning for commercial success, adapting to business opportunities in Asia, ensuring global access, among timely topics.

The agenda has been developed to maximize efficient networking opportunities, including networking luncheons, breakfasts, and a cocktail reception following the close of discussion panels on Tuesday, October 28. To learn more, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com/bostonceo.

About STAR-LLD



STAR-LLD is a continuous delivery lenalidomide (LLD) in development to expand and replace the standard-of-care for the most common blood cancers, multiple myeloma (MM), and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). A preclinical proof-of-concept study for subcutaneous STAR-LLD demonstrated that MM tumors caused by human myeloma cells grew 25-fold if untreated, five-fold when treated with daily lenalidomide, and shrank by 80% with STAR-LLD over a single 28-day cycle. The study also showed a 100% overall response rate (ORR) using continuous delivery LLD with 20% of animals in this cohort tumor-free after 100 days; by contrast, there was a 0% ORR in animals treated with a 70% higher dose of lenalidomide given in single daily doses. In addition, a Phase 1b clinical study of six relapsed/refractory MM patients resulted in all patients that received STAR-LLD achieving an objective response (1 CR and 5 PRs); no patients experienced drug-related anemia, neutropenia, leukopenia, or thrombocytopenia greater than grade 2 in up to 12 cycles of therapy. The Phase 1b clinical study concluded that continuous delivery of low dose lenalidomide (STAR-LLD) provides meaningful efficacy and improved tolerability with no grade > 2 drug-related hematologic toxicity.



About Starton Therapeutics

Starton Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company focused on transforming standard-of-care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technology, so people with cancer live better, for longer. Starton’s proprietary technology is intended to increase the efficacy of approved drugs, make them more tolerable, and expand their potential use. To learn more, visit www.startontx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding our plans and objectives for future operations and expectations about current and future clinical trials, constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions and known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, Starton undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Alex Starr

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

astarr@lifesciadvisors.com