Starton Therapeutics to Participate in Panel at Longwood Healthcare Leaders Boston CEO 2026

PARAMUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starton Therapeutics Inc. (“Starton”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company employing standard-of-care therapies with proprietary delivery technologies, announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pedro Lichtinger will participate in the Longwood Healthcare Leaders Boston CEO meeting, taking place November 2-3 at the Mandarin Oriental in Boston.

Lichtinger will join fellow biopharmaceutical leaders for a panel discussion on building global biopharmaceutical companies. Details for the event are as follows:

Longwood Healthcare Leaders Boston CEO 2026

Location: Mandarin Oriental, Boston, 776 Boylston St., Boston, MA

Panel Title: Building Global BioPharmas

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

The two-day meeting brings together leaders from the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government and investment communities for off-the-record panel discussions, fireside chats and roundtables. Discussions will cover drug development, R&D collaboration, strategic partnerships and other issues facing the life sciences industry.

To learn more about the event, please visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com/bostonceo.

About Starton Therapeutics

Starton Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company focused on transforming standard-of-care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technology, so people with cancer live better, for longer. Starton’s proprietary technology is intended to increase the efficacy of approved drugs, make them more tolerable, and expand their potential use. To learn more, visit www.startontx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding our plans and objectives for future operations and expectations about current and future clinical trials, constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions and known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, Starton undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Relations Contact

Greg Salsburg

STiR-communications

Greg@STiR-communications.com