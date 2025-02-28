Standard BioTools to Participate in Upcoming March 2025 Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) today announced that company management will participate in the following investor conferences:

TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Healthcare Conference - March 3 rd – 5 th , 2025

Presenting on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 3:10 p.m. ET

Participating in investor meetings on March 12 th

Participating in investor meetings on March 12 KeyBanc’s 5th Annual Healthcare Forum – March 18th & 19th, 2025

Presenting on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET



Presentations will be webcast live and available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at Events & Presentations. A recording will be archived and available on the Standard BioTools Investor Relations page at investors.standardbio.com.

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq: LAB), has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary SomaScan, mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology and immunotherapy. Learn more at standardbio.com or connect with us on X, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™.

