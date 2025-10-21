SUBSCRIBE
Standard BioTools to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 4, 2025

October 21, 2025 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) today announced that it will publish third quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, after U.S. market close.

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq: LAB), has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop better medicines faster. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary SomaScan, mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology and immunotherapy. Learn more at standardbio.com or connect with us on X, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™.

Limited Use Label License and other terms may apply: standardbio.com/legal/salesterms.
Patent and License Information: standardbio.com/legal/notices.
©2025 Standard BioTools Inc. All rights reserved.

Standard BioTools products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Investor Contact:
ir@standardbio.com


