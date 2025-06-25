STAAR Surgical Announces Appointment of Deborah Andrews as Chief Financial Officer, Forms Capital Stewardship Committee of the Board of Directors

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), the global leader in phakic IOLs with the EVO family of Implantable Collamer® Lenses (EVO ICL™) for vision correction, today announced that Deborah Andrews has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective June 25, 2025. Ms. Andrews has served as Interim CFO since March 2025, and she previously served as STAAR’s CFO from 2007-2013 and 2017-2020.

“Deborah has blended seamlessly with the leadership team, and we quickly realized that her deep knowledge of STAAR and her skills, abilities, and approach made her the perfect choice to be STAAR’s next CFO,” said the Company’s CEO and Board member, Stephen Farrell. “In the last few months, Deborah has already driven greater financial and operating rigor across the organization, and, as a result, we are on track to achieve our targeted $225 million annual SG&A run rate ahead of schedule. I look forward to working with Deborah, and I know she will serve the Company well as CFO.”

“I am honored to once again step into the role of CFO,” said Ms. Andrews. “STAAR is a great company with great people and great technology. I am excited to work with Steve and the leadership team to drive sustainable growth while we continue to improve our cost structure to increase shareholder value.”

Separately, STAAR announced the formation of a new committee of its Board of Directors, the Capital Stewardship Committee, which will be chaired by Board member Lilian Y. Zhou. The Board determined to establish this new committee to help guide the Company’s financial strategies, including the responsible allocation, management and oversight of capital. Ms. Zhou brings extensive experience in institutional investing and investment banking to chair this new committee. “Capital allocation is a key focus for STAAR given our growth prospects, strong cash flow generation, and opportunities to drive long-term value from our propriety Collamer® material,” said Ms. Zhou. “STAAR is dedicated to enhancing long-term shareholder returns, and I am excited to work with Steve and Deborah to drive STAAR’s financial strategies and help build trust and credibility with investors.”

In connection with the appointment of Ms. Andrews as CFO, the establishment of the Capital Stewardship Committee, and the Company’s broader effort to reduce costs, the Company restructured its investor relations function. As a result, Brian Moore, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development, will be leaving STAAR, effective June 27, 2025.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) is the global leader in implantable phakic intraocular lenses, a vision correction solution that reduces or eliminates the need for glasses or contact lenses. Since 1982, STAAR has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery, and for 30 years, STAAR has been designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing advanced Implantable Collamer® Lenses (ICLs), using its proprietary biocompatible Collamer material. STAAR ICL’s are clinically-proven to deliver safe long-term vision correction without removing corneal tissue or the eye’s natural crystalline lens. Its EVO ICL™ product line provides visual freedom through a quick, minimally invasive procedure. STAAR has sold more than 3 million ICLs in over 75 countries. Headquartered in Lake Forest, California, the company operates research, development, manufacturing, and packaging facilities in California and Switzerland. For more information about ICL, visit www.EVOICL.com. To learn more about STAAR, visit www.staar.com.

