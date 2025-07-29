SpyBiotech Fortifies Board with Biotech Veteran Stuart Chaffee

OXFORD, England & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpyBiotech, a biotechnology company pioneering novel vaccine platform technologies, today announced the appointment of Stuart Chaffee, PhD, as an independent member of its Board of Directors.

Stuart Chaffee, currently Chief Executive Officer of QuantX Biosciences, brings over two decades of experience in the biotechnology and biopharma industry. He has played a pivotal role in the inception of four publicly traded biotechnology companies and has successfully raised over $900 million in private and public capital. In his previous operating role as Chief Business Officer at Affinivax, Inc., Chaffee was instrumental in driving the company's strategic growth, culminating in its acquisition by GSK for up to $3.3 billion. His expertise in business development and advising innovative biotech ventures positions him to provide invaluable strategic guidance as SpyBiotech advances its clinical pipeline and expands its proprietary SpyTag/SpyCatcher™ and other related protein superglue technology.

SpyBiotech's platform leverages the SpyTag/SpyCatcher system—a protein superglue that enables rapid, efficient, and stable antigen binding to vaccine delivery platforms. This technology offers a plug-and-play approach to vaccine development, minimizing risks while enhancing immunogenicity. The company recently completed vaccinations in its Phase I trial for SPYVLP01, a vaccine candidate targeting cytomegalovirus (CMV), underscoring the critical momentum towards addressing a pathogen that leads to chronic developmental health consequences.

"I am honored to join SpyBiotech’s Board at such an exciting juncture in the company’s journey," said Stuart Chaffee, PhD. "SpyBiotech’s innovative SpyTag/SpyCatcher platform and commitment to developing transformative vaccines align closely with my passion for patient-centric innovation. I look forward to contributing my experience to accelerate the company’s growth and bring these groundbreaking therapies to those who need them most."

"Stuart’s track record of building high-value biotech enterprises and navigating complex strategic landscapes makes him an outstanding addition to our Board," said Eddie Gray, Chairman of SpyBiotech. "His insights will be crucial as we propel our clinical programs forward and harness our unique technology to tackle some of the world’s most pressing health challenges. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

