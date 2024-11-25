SpineThera Celebrates Milestone Achievement with 7th Patent Issued by the US Patent and Trademark Office

PLYMOUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpineThera, Inc., a privately held, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing medicines based on its micro-suspension platform technology, today announced The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued Patent No.12,144,819.





The new patent covers key aspects of SpineThera’s proprietary micro-suspension long-acting injectable technology. This innovation leverages a unique platform that allows for targeted, extended release of therapeutic agents, offering sustained effect with fewer side effects than existing treatments. By also reducing the need for frequent dosing, SpineThera’s platform is uniquely positioned to improve patient outcomes and address the urgent need for better treatment options.

“Securing our seventh patent is a testament to SpineThera’s ongoing commitment to innovative research and the development of breakthrough therapies that help patients,” said Jeff Missling, CEO of SpineThera.

SpineThera’s latest patent enhances the protection of its core technology and supports its flagship product, SX-600, a novel formulation of extended-release dexamethasone microspheres for transforaminal epidural injection (TF-EI) for the management of sciatica pain, currently in Ph II clinical development for patients suffering from sciatica.

The issuance of this seventh patent underscores SpineThera’s strategic focus on building a robust intellectual property portfolio to protect its current and future innovations. The company continues to explore additional indications and formulations that could further expand its market reach and improve quality of life for millions of patients worldwide.

For more information about SpineThera, Inc. and its pioneering work in sustained-release injectable therapies, visit www.spinethera.com

About SpineThera, Inc.

SpineThera is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company working to improve the lives of patients by creating injectable drugs utilizing its patented micro-suspension platform technology. SpineThera’s micro-suspension provides months long sustained-release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient with superior injectability at ultra-high concentrations. Our goal is to develop proprietary drugs that offer patients and physicians new treatment options that reduce risk, improve outcomes, and manage overall treatment costs in markets with few or no approved drugs.

SpineThera’s flagship investigational drug product, SX600, is a groundbreaking dexamethasone acetate micro-suspension injection which has been meticulously engineered as a targeted, extended-release corticosteroid with the potential to demonstrate a substantially improved benefit-risk profile compared to current epidural steroid injections for radicular leg pain. SpineThera is based in Medical Alley, Minnesota, the global epicenter of health innovation and care.

Contacts



Jeff Missling

SpineThera, Inc.

Phone: (612)-508-4759

Email: jeffmissling@spinethera.com