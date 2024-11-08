Spero Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Thursday, November 14, 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying and developing novel treatments for rare diseases and multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2024 financial results and provide an update on its business on Thursday, November 14, after the market close. The Company does not intend to host a conference call.

Spero Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing novel treatments for rare diseases and multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections. For more information - www.sperotherapeutics.com

