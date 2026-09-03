SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Spero Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing next-generation medicines in immunology and inflammation, today announced that Esther Rajavelu, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, to be held in New York City, September 14th -16th, 2026. Spero's leadership team will also be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference.

Presentation Details:

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
Company Presentation:September 15, 2026
Time:1:30 PM ET
Location:New York, NY
Webcast Link:Company Presentation
  

The webcast may also be accessed through Spero's website on the Events + Presentations page. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the conference. To request a meeting or for more details about the conference please reach out to your institutional contact at H.C. Wainwright.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing next-generation medicines for patients with serious immune-mediated diseases. The company’s lead program, SP001, is a third-generation, Fc-silent anti-CD40L monoclonal antibody being advanced first in IgG4-related disease, with potential for development in additional immunological & inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit www.sperotx.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Shai Biran, PhD
Spero Therapeutics
IR@Sperotx.com

Media Inquiries:
media@sperotx.com


Massachusetts Events
Spero Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
View on Boston from the water
Job Trends
Massachusetts biopharma jobs, including R&D positions, fell in 2025: Report
August 25, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of office chair concept showing one chair upright and four knocked down
Job Trends
7 biopharma M&A deals where layoffs followed
August 20, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing woman in hybrid workplace sharing her time between an office and working from home remotely
Job Trends
Out of sight, out of work? What’s driving remote job cuts
August 20, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of businessmen moving a mountain uphill. The men & mountain and background are on separate labeled layers.
Business
Behind the bell: Gearing up to go public
August 13, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel