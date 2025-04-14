Spectrum Vascular Welcomes New Executive Leadership

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spectrum Vascular (“Spectrum” or the “Company”), a provider of vascular access and medication management products designed to reduce health care-acquired infections, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Miller as Chief Executive Officer and Doug Shook as Chief Commercial Officer. These strategic leadership additions mark a pivotal step in advancing Spectrum’s mission to deliver improved patient outcomes and scale its impact across key markets, building upon recent momentum following a strategic investment by SK Capital in late March.





“Ken and Doug are proven leaders who share our values and vision,” said Jon Borell, Managing Director at SK Capital. “The Spectrum Vascular Board of Directors, as well as the SK Capital and Event Capital Strategies teams, are thrilled to partner with them as we position Spectrum for its next chapter.”

Ken Miller Appointed as Chief Executive Officer

A seasoned executive with more than 35 years of leadership experience in the medical device industry, Mr. Miller brings a proven ability to drive commercial and operational excellence across both growth-stage and established healthcare organizations. He joins Spectrum from KORU Medical Systems where he served as Chief Commercial Officer since 2023. Prior to KORU, Mr. Miller held executive leadership positions at Nasco Healthcare, Becton Dickinson & Company and Novo Nordisk, where he led high-performing teams, expanded market presence and delivered consistent revenue growth.

“I am honored to join Spectrum Vascular at such a critical stage in its journey,” said Mr. Miller. “The Company’s commitment to patient care and innovation, combined with the recent support from SK Capital, create a strong foundation for growth. I look forward to working with the Spectrum team to elevate our impact and expand access to Spectrum’s critical care technologies.”

Doug Shook Appointed Chief Commercial Officer

Mr. Shook brings more than two decades of commercial leadership experience in the medical technology space to his new role, with deep expertise in driving go-to-market strategies and scaling customer engagement. He joins Spectrum from ICU Medical, where he served as the Global Business Unit Leader for Vascular Access and led commercial operations across the vascular access portfolios. Prior to ICU Medical, Mr. Shook held commercial leadership roles at Smiths Medical and Access Scientific, manufacturers of premium vascular access devices for the acute and ambulatory care markets.

“I’m excited to join Spectrum at a time of strong momentum and opportunity,” said Mr. Shook. “With a differentiated portfolio and clear focus on infection prevention, we’re well-positioned to expand our market presence and deepen our impact across healthcare systems.”

About Spectrum Vascular:

Spectrum Vascular is an innovative medical device company focused on vascular access and medication management. The Company’s mission is to improve the lives of patients worldwide by providing caregivers with high quality, innovative products with exceptional customer service. Innovation has been a core strategic pillar throughout Spectrum Vascular’s history and many of its products have been designed to deliver antimicrobial protection and thrombus reduction. Spectrum Vascular was formed through the acquisition of the vascular access businesses of Cook Medical and AngioDynamics. For more information, please visit www.spectrumvascular.com.

About SK Capital:

SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors. The Firm seeks to build resilient, sustainable, and growing businesses that create substantial long-term value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating, and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth, and profitability, as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital’s portfolio of businesses generates revenues of approximately $12 billion annually, employs more than 25,000 people globally, and operates more than 200 plants in over 30 countries. The Firm currently has approximately $9 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.

About Event Capital Strategies:

Event Capital Strategies is a medical technology-focused investment firm based in New York, investing broadly across the healthcare sector with a particular focus on medication management, orthopedics, life sciences, diagnostics, and healthcare IT & services. ECS leverages a team of experienced operating partners from leading healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, as well as medical doctors, to provide hands-on strategic and functional support to portfolio companies. The firm’s approach focuses on fundamental operational, managerial, and financial improvements that drive returns through execution and value creation. For more information, please visit www.eventcapitalstrategies.com.

