Sparrow Pharmaceuticals Appoints George Eldridge as Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, a targeted cardiometabolic therapeutics company, today announced the appointment of George Eldridge as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Eldridge brings more than two decades of biotechnology financial leadership, including experience guiding multiple companies through successful initial public offerings.

“We are thrilled to welcome George to Sparrow at such an important time for our company,” said Robert Jacks, President & Chief Executive Officer of Sparrow Pharmaceuticals. “George brings a rare combination of financial rigor and hands-on public company experience, having guided multiple biotechnology companies through IPOs and important, value-creating milestones. As we advance clofutriben for patients with difficult-to-control cardiometabolic disease, George’s leadership will be instrumental in positioning Sparrow for our next phase of growth.”

“I am excited to join Sparrow at an important moment in the company’s evolution,” said Mr. Eldridge. “Elevated cortisol is an underappreciated but common upstream driver of poor outcomes across a broad population of patients who struggle to control their cardiometabolic disease, and clofutriben’s differentiated mechanism has the potential to address a significant unmet need. I look forward to partnering with Robert and the team to build the financial foundation to support Sparrow’s next stage of growth.”

Mr. Eldridge most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Abcuro, Inc., where he prepared the company for an initial public offering in anticipation of positive Phase 2/3 results in February 2026. Prior to Abcuro, he served for four years as Chief Financial Officer of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc., which he took public in 2021.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Eldridge served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Lyndra Therapeutics, Inc. and as a consultant and acting Chief Financial Officer to Sollis Therapeutics Inc. From 2013 to 2020, he was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Proteon, where he led the company’s initial public offering. He also served as Chief Financial Officer of Targanta Therapeutics Corporation, which he took public prior to its acquisition by The Medicines Company in 2009, and previously held Chief Financial Officer roles at Curis, Inc. (formerly Ontogeny, Inc.) and Boston Life Sciences, Inc., both of which he also took public. Mr. Eldridge began his career as an investment banker at Kidder Peabody & Co, Inc. He holds a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business.

About Sparrow Pharmaceuticals

Sparrow Pharmaceuticals is a targeted cardiometabolic therapeutics company delivering breakthrough solutions for the millions of patients who struggle to control diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and related conditions with current therapies. The Company’s lead candidate, clofutriben, is a novel, once-daily, oral HSD-1 inhibitor currently in Phase 2b development for inadequately controlled type 2 diabetes, a large population with high unmet needs. HSD-1 inhibition is a novel mechanism that complements existing agents by addressing an underlying cause of disease progression and treatment resistance across a spectrum of metabolic dysfunction. Clofutriben has been associated with improved glycemic control and other metabolic improvements while generally safe and well tolerated in multiple clinical trials without requiring dose titration. To learn more, visit https://sparrowpharma.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

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LifeSci Communications

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