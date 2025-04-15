Spago Nanomedical Publishes The Annual Report for 2024

Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F)

Spago Nanomedical’s annual report for 2024 is from today available at the company’s website, https://spagonanomedical.se/investor-relations/#financial-reports

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish company in clinical development phase. The company´s development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise treatment and diagnosis of cancer and other debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical´s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

Attachments

Spago Nanomedical AB Annual Report 2024

SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire