Press Releases

Soterix Medical Announces Clearance of SPRY Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy for the treatment of Major Depression

March 5, 2026 | 
2 min read

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soterix Medical Inc., the global leader in non-invasive stimulation and integrated brain monitoring technologies, announced today clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the SPRY Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy. SPRY TMS is indicated for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder in adult patients, who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. 

  • The SPRY TMS system is the most ergonomic and portable solution in its class.
  • Its integrated, state-of-the-art rapid liquid cooling allows continuous operation, minimizing interruptions to therapy.
  • An on-device touchscreen interface streamlines the entire workflow from patient setup to treatment delivery, in just a few clicks.
  • Interchangeable coil design for specialized applications.
  • SPRY TMS Therapy can be further configured with the SPRY POINT Neuronavigation system to support precise stimulation delivery.

"For clinicians prioritizing ergonomics and treatment flow, SPRY TMS provides unmatched convenience and performance," said Ms. Gina Polack, VP of Regulatory Affairs of Soterix Medical. "SPRY TMS is a compact multi-protocol all-in-one TMS therapy system."

Mr. Kamran Nazim, Chief Product Officer of Soterix Medical adds, "SPRY TMS complements Soterix Medical's unmatched range of non-invasive brain stimulation and measurement systems. And clinicians providing SPRY TMS leverage Soterix Medical's expansive US-based support and training."

Psychiatrists in the United States interested in incorporating the SPRY TMS system are eligible for Soterix Medical's Partnership program which includes support on the entire patient set-up pipeline, hands-on training and staff certification, financing options, and connection to our network of psychiatrists. Interested parties should contact Soterix Medical (at contact@soterixmedical.com) for additional information.

Disclaimer: Some SPRY TMS accessories are currently investigational (research use) only. 

Media Contact: Chaya Edelman

Tel: +1-888-990-8327

Email: contact@soterixmedical.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soterix-medical-announces-clearance-of-spry-transcranial-magnetic-stimulation-tms-therapy-for-the-treatment-of-major-depression-302704534.html

SOURCE Soterix Medical, Inc.

New Jersey Depression Pipeline
