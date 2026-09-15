Sonus Microsystems and Medtronic Partner to Advance AI-Powered Maternal Health Monitoring

Partnership will pair Medtronic vital-sign monitoring with Sonus’s ultrasound AI platform in field studies, funded by the Gates Foundation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAFAYETTE, Colo., Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonus Microsystems today announced a collaboration with Medtronic , the global leader in healthcare technology, to integrate the Sonus Patch™, an AI-powered wearable ultrasound platform, with technology from the Acute Care & Monitoring operating unit at Medtronic. The collaboration will evaluate an integrated, non-invasive monitoring system in field studies in Kenya. Together, the technologies aim to provide clinically relevant cardiac and hemodynamic data to support the screening and triage of pregnant women at risk of early-onset preeclampsia.

“Our goal is to make advanced cardiac monitoring accessible regardless of where patients live,” said Hani Eskandari, CEO of Sonus Microsystems. “By making ultrasound autonomous, we can expand who can deliver an ultrasound and where it can be delivered, including in settings where a specialized sonographer is not available. We are proud to be working with Medtronic and the Gates Foundation to validate our platform in high-impact applications and address critical gaps in cardiac care delivery."

“Non-invasive access to continuous hemodynamic information is a long-standing gap in perioperative care. Sonus's novel transducer platform shows real promise in addressing that gap. Through the Open Innovation function of the Acute Care & Monitoring operating unit at Medtronic, we are partnering with Sonus with a goal of ultimately bringing this technology closer to clinicians across our monitoring portfolio, and beyond,” said Rick Sethi, Senior Director of Research & Technology and Open Innovation in the Acute Care & Monitoring business within the Medical Surgical Portfolio at Medtronic.

Funded by the Gates Foundation under its Grand Challenges program, the Sonus and Medtronic collaboration is focused on screening and triaging pregnant women for detection of preeclampsia. The study will be coordinated with Kenyatta University and antenatal facilities in Nairobi, Kenya.

Preeclampsia is a serious pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure and signs of organ damage. It affects roughly eight per cent of pregnancies globally and remains a major driver of maternal and fetal mortality in low-and-middle-income countries. Despite the complex cardiovascular dysfunction underlying the condition, screening still relies primarily on blood pressure measurement.

While cardiac ultrasound can provide information about cardiovascular function, its use has traditionally been limited by expensive imaging equipment and the need for highly trained operators. The Sonus Patch platform is designed to overcome these barriers by automatically locating the relevant anatomy and acquiring clinical-grade images without expert positioning, enabling nurses, community health workers, and other non-specialists to capture data that has previously required a cardiology lab and skilled technicians.

“By integrating Sonus’s ultrasound patch with the physiological monitoring platform from Medtronic, we aim to better understand whether this technology may help provide accessible, relevant and actionable clinical data, critical for high-impact applications such as early-onset preeclampsia,” said Joshua de Souza, Senior Principal Scientist in the Medtronic Acute Care & Monitoring business and Principal Investigator on the Gates Foundation grant.

Findings from the study will inform future research into wearable ultrasound and could support broader applications for autonomous cardiac monitoring in both hospital and community settings.

“Sonus's Ultrasound Platform is what makes this category of patient monitoring and screening possible. It enables us to build ultrasound into flexible, wearable form factors, operate it autonomously with AI, and manufacture affordably at the large volumes required for mass adoption,” said Carlos Gerardo, Director of R&D at Sonus Microsystems.





About Sonus Microsystems:

Sonus Microsystems is the leader in autonomous and wearable ultrasound technology. The company's AI-enabled wearable ultrasound patch, powered by its proprietary Sonus Array Technology™, is designed to deliver autonomous, on-demand imaging outside of clinics and hospitals. With an initial focus on cardiac monitoring, Sonus is committed to expanding access to advanced medical diagnostics across care settings and in places where they can improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.sonusmicrosystems.com .

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Sonus Microsystems: media-relations@sonusmicrosystems.com

media-relations@sonusmicrosystems.com Medtronic: Pamela Lee, pamela.t.lee@medtronic.com





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