Sonrai Accelerates Cancer Therapeutics Research with Advanced Analytics

Sonrai’s AI data management and analysis technology will enable the Henri & Belinda Termeer Center for Targeted Therapies at Massachusetts General Hospital to manage vast multi-omic and multi-modal data to accelerate oncological research into personalized therapies using advanced analytics.

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonrai Analytics (Sonrai), an AI precision medicine company providing advanced analytics to advance therapeutic development, is working to bring its innovative cloud-based AI technology to the Henri & Belinda Termeer Center for Targeted Therapies at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), enabling the Termeer Center to integrate and analyze its vast and complex data for more meaningful insights and faster analysis.

The Termeer Center will utilize Sonrai’s AI technology platform, Sonrai Discovery, with integrated bioinformatic pipelines to integrate and analyze its diverse data types, including multi-omics, and clinical data. Sonrai Discovery will act as the first point of access to the Termeer Center’s data, allowing MGH researchers, bioinformaticians, and clinicians to collaborate seamlessly within one centralized environment. Sonrai Discovery will accelerate turnaround from raw data to analysis, maximizing research output and publishing of data. Sonrai’s cloud-based platform will also ensure data security and compliance with data protection regulations to safeguard patient information.

With Sonrai Discovery, the Termeer Center can maximize its research output in high-impact publications and enhance grant funding opportunities for oncological research. Sonrai’s platform will also enable the Termeer Center to bridge the gap between its bioinformaticians and translational researchers, creating time efficiencies and collaborative efforts, while simultaneously creating a pathway for skill enrichment for postdocs and fellows.

“We are committed to supporting innovation with our collaborators working on advancing the world of precision medicine and developing novel therapeutics to help patients beat cancer. The ability to integrate complex data such as multi-omics, allows researchers to gain new insights and generate results faster,” said Prof. Darragh McArt, CEO and Founder, Sonrai Analytics. “We are proud to be supporting MGH and the Termeer Center to help drive innovation in the field of oncology and personalized biomarker-based cancer therapies.”

About Sonrai

Sonrai Analytics is an AI precision medicine company. Sonrai’s platform, Sonrai Discovery, accelerates drug development by enabling biotechnology and pharmaceutical partners to manage and analyze precision medicine data. By leveraging Sonrai Discovery, companies can better select promising compounds for clinical trials, maximizing trial success and patient outcomes. Sonrai’s technology supports major life sciences and healthcare businesses across Europe and the US.

More info: sonraianalytics.com.

Sonrai Discovery is a cloud-based AI data management platform that enables biotech and pharma companies to manage and analyze their multi-modal datasets to accelerate precision medicine. Note: Image for illustrative purposes only and does not represent actual data from the Termeer Center or MGH.

