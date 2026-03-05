SonoThera Presents New Preclinical Data at MDA 2026 Highlighting RIPPLE™ as an Efficient, Scalable, Nonviral Platform for Full-Length Dystrophin Delivery in DMD

· RIPPLE™ (Remote Induction of Pulsed Pressure Lateral to Energy) is a proprietary ultrasound-mediated delivery technology.
· RIPPLE™ has been developed to enable efficient, redosable, targeted, and safe delivery of a diverse range of genetic medicines with broad tissue biodistribution, including skeletal, cardiac, and diaphragm muscles.
South San Francisco, CA, March 5, 2026 – SonoThera™, a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing the root causes of disease through next-generation genetic medicines, today announced it will present at the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference, being held March 8-11th in Orlando, Florida.
The oral presentation will highlight SonoThera’s proprietary RIPPLE™ (Remote Induction of Pulsed Pressure Lateral to Energy) technology and its ability to enable delivery of genetic payloads encoding full-length human dystrophin. Data demonstrate robust protein expression across affected muscle groups in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) models, including skeletal, cardiac, and diaphragm muscle.
SonoThera has optimized its RIPPLE™ technology across multiple rodent and non-human primate (NHP) models and generated compelling translational data supporting broad, highly targeted biodistribution of diverse genetic payloads—without size constraints. The platform is designed to be redosable, durable, well-tolerated, and scalable, addressing key limitations associated with viral delivery approaches.
“One of the central challenges in DMD gene therapy has been achieving efficient delivery of full-length dystrophin in a manner that is safe, scalable, and redosable,” said Ken Greenberg, PhD, CEO of SonoThera. “We believe RIPPLE™ has the potential to address these limitations through a nonviral, noninvasive approach, and we look forward to sharing our latest data with the DMD community at MDA 2026.”
Presentation Details:
Title: Non-Viral Gene Replacement Therapy
for DMD Utilizing RIPPLE Ultrasound Mediated
Delivery of a Transgene Expressing Full-Length Human Dystrophin
Presenter: Ivan Krivega, PhD, VP of Gene Therapy, SonoThera
Oral Presentation Number: 271 O
Date & Time: Tuesday, March 10th, 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm ET
Location: Hilton Orlando, Orlando, FL in Orange ABC room
About SonoThera™
SonoThera is a biotechnology company dedicated to treating root causes of disease through next-generation genetic medicines. Our nonviral technology is designed to overcome all prevailing limitations of genetic medicine, enabling a pipeline of products which leverages our novel capabilities. Using ultrasound-mediated delivery (UMD), we are developing a proprietary, non-invasive approach which enables broad, highly targeted biodistribution, delivery of diverse genetic payloads without size restriction, in a redosable manner designed to be safe, well-tolerated and cost-effective.
Founded by Drs. Kenneth Greenberg, Michael Davidson, and Steve Feinstein, SonoThera is headquartered in South San Francisco.
Visit us at www.sonothera.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, BlueSky and X/Twitter.
Investor Inquiries:
investors@sonothera.com
Media Inquiries:
SonoThera Corporate Communications
Elizabeth Harness, P: +1 585-435-7379, elizabeth.harness@sonothera.com