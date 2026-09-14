SonoThera Appoints Adam J. Shaywitz, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CMO--SonoThera, a biotechnology company developing next-generation genetic medicines to address the root causes of disease, today announced the appointment of Adam J. Shaywitz, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Shaywitz brings two decades of biopharmaceutical industry experience spanning early- and late-stage drug development, with particular expertise in genetic medicine, rare diseases, and novel therapeutic platforms.

“Adam brings an exceptional combination of clinical development expertise, deep experience in genetic medicines, and a track record of advancing innovative science from preclinical research into clinical development,” said Kenneth Greenberg, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, SonoThera. “As we advance our pipeline toward the clinic, his translational and clinical expertise will be instrumental in shaping our development strategy and realizing the potential of our technology for patients.”

Prior to joining SonoThera, Dr. Shaywitz served as Chief Medical Officer of BridgeBio Gene Therapy, where he led clinical and medical strategy for a portfolio of gene therapy programs and built a multidisciplinary clinical development organization. His team advanced AAV gene therapies for monogenic conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Canavan disease, through key clinical and regulatory milestones. He also helped secure Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for BBP-812, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for Canavan disease.

“SonoThera’s approach has the potential to overcome fundamental delivery challenges that have limited the reach of genetic medicines,” said Dr. Shaywitz. “I am excited to join Ken and the team at this important stage and help translate this technology into meaningful new treatment options for patients.”

Prior to BridgeBio, Dr. Shaywitz spent five years at BioMarin Pharmaceutical, where he held roles of increasing responsibility, culminating in his role as Executive Medical Director. He led clinical development programs across multiple rare diseases, including gene therapy and enzyme replacement therapy programs. Earlier in his career, he served as Medical Director at Amgen, where he led first-in-human and Phase 1 development programs in cardiometabolic disease.

Dr. Shaywitz received his M.D. and Ph.D. in Biological Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology from Harvard Medical School and his A.B. in Biochemistry from Harvard College. He completed medical training at Massachusetts General Hospital and a fellowship in endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Joslin Diabetes Center. He previously served as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at the UCLA School of Medicine.

About SonoThera

SonoThera is developing an ultrasound-mediated, nonviral genetic medicine platform designed to deliver the next generation of safe, targeted, and redosable genetic medicines. By integrating proprietary RIPPLE™ ultrasound delivery with PORE™ payload engineering, the company is advancing a broad range of genetic medicine approaches, including DNA and RNA therapeutics, gene editing, and gene silencing. SonoThera’s platform is designed to enable precise, durable gene expression across multiple tissues while addressing key limitations associated with viral delivery approaches. The company is advancing a pipeline of genetic medicines for serious diseases, including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. SonoThera is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.sonothera.com.

Media Contact



Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com