Soligenix Announces Publication Demonstrating CiVax™ Booster Induces Rapid Broad Protection Against COVID-19 Variants

PRINCETON, N.J., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX) (Soligenix or the Company), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need, announced today a publication describing the preclinical efficacy of CiVax™, a thermostabilized subunit vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. Using custom-developed immunoassays, the combination of a primary adenovirus vaccine (COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca) coupled with a CiVax™ booster was shown to induce broader protection against COVID-19 variants in non-human primates than a 2-shot mRNA series (such as the Moderna vaccine Spikefax® or the Pfizer vaccine Cominarty®) in humans. In collaboration with Axel Lehrer, PhD, Professor at the Department of Tropical Medicine, Medical Microbiology and Pharmacology, John A. Burns School of Medicine, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, the manuscript entitled “Use of a Multiplex Immunoassay Platform to Investigate Multifaceted Antibody Responses in SARS-CoV-2 Vaccinees with and Without Prior Infection”, has been published in COVID.

“The CiVax™ vaccine has demonstrated broad and robust immune responses in mice, which has been recapitulated in NHPs and further shown to yield protection against infection with COVID-19 variants of concern,” stated Dr. Lehrer. “The rapid-onset multi-variant booster response with CiVax™ in a heterologous or mixed prime-boost approach further supports the broad-spectrum utility of our vaccine candidate. Our work with CiVax™ emerged from our ongoing efforts to develop heat-stable, single-vial format vaccines for filoviruses. The ability to rapidly pivot from filoviruses, like Ebola, to SARS-CoV-2 demonstrates the broad applicability of this novel platform and our productive collaboration with Soligenix. A single-vial subunit vaccine that can be shipped at ambient temperatures and then needs only to be reconstituted with sterile water immediately prior to use has the potential to improve vaccination efforts globally by simplifying storage and distribution logistics not only as a stand-alone vaccine, but also as a practical add-on booster in persons previously vaccinated with other COVID-19 vaccines.”

“Our ThermoVax® platform has successfully thermostabilized vaccines for ricin toxin, for filoviruses such as Ebola, Sudan and Marburg, and for COVID, and as such is a well-established thermostabilization strategy that enhances the standard protein subunit vaccination technology. We believe this enhancement makes protein subunit vaccines, the gold standard for safe vaccines, competitive with other vaccine technologies, such as mRNA, which have much more stringent cold-storage requirements,” stated Christopher J. Schaber, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Soligenix. “The ability of CiVax™ to induce rapid broad immune coverage, including against SARS-CoV-2 variants, even when administered after other primary vaccination series, is another marked advantage. Moreover, the use of subunit vaccines that has been built on years of proven vaccine technology may also provide a very safe option for people of all ages. This platform may also aid in the preparation for future pandemics.”

About CiVax™

CiVax™ is the Company’s heat stable subunit vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19, the infection caused by SARS-CoV-2. Under the Company’s Public Health Solutions business segment, ongoing collaborations with Axel Lehrer, PhD of the Department of Tropical Medicine, Medical Microbiology and Pharmacology, John A. Burns School of Medicine, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa have demonstrated the feasibility of developing heat stable subunit filovirus vaccines, including hemorrhagic disease caused by Zaire ebolavirus, Sudan ebolavirus as well as Marburg marburgvirus, with both monovalent and bivalent vaccine combinations. Formulation conditions have been identified to enable heat stabilization of each antigen, alone or in combination, for at least 12 months at 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). Soligenix and its collaborators expanded the technology platform to assess compatibility with vaccine candidates targeting SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19.

CiVax™ has been previously demonstrated to be heat-stable for at least one year when formulated as a lyophilized single vial dose and reconstituted immediately prior to use with water for injection. Previous efficacy studies have demonstrated the novel protein antigen and adjuvant (CoVaccine HT™) combination yields broad spectrum immune responses in mice and in non-human primates. This subunit vaccine has also shown efficacy as a booster after other primary vaccinations against COVID and in particular, appears to yield broad immune coverage.

CiVax™ development was partially funded under a non-dilutive $1.5 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) awarded to Soligenix in December 2020.

About Coronavirus Infection

Coronavirus infections can cause a wide spectrum of disease in humans, ranging from a common cold to a more severe respiratory infection, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), which have a case mortality rate of approximately 10% and 30%, respectively. Similar to filoviruses, coronaviruses also are endemic in wildlife populations and can be transmitted to humans with close contact. The COVID-19 outbreak, caused by SARS-CoV-2, is the most recent example of a suspected species crossover seen with this virus family. COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization. The global impact of this emerging infection demonstrates the urgent need for robust technology platforms to rapidly develop new vaccines for novel diseases. Despite vaccines approved under Emergency Use Authorization, the logistical challenges of cold chain distribution and manufacturing scale up limited the ability to vaccinate individuals worldwide, a requirement to curtail further viral mutations and rapidly stop the pandemic.

About John A. Burns School of Medicine, University of Hawaiʽi at Mānoa

Established in 1965, the John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) is one of the degree-granting schools of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Named in honor of the visionary former governor, JABSOM trains the next generation of outstanding physicians, scientists, medical technologists, and speech pathologists to improve the health and wellness of our diverse communities throughout Hawaiʻi and the Pacific. Our impactful research focuses on understanding and addressing health disparities, particularly in Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Filipinos. JABSOM is home to the first clinical department in an accredited medical school in the nation that is focused on health disparities of an indigenous population, Native Hawaiians.

About Soligenix, Inc.

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Our Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryte™ (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin sodium) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). With successful completion of the second Phase 3 study, regulatory approvals will be sought to support potential commercialization worldwide. Development programs in this business segment also include expansion of synthetic hypericin (SGX302) into psoriasis, our first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and (SGX945) in Behçet’s Disease.

Our Public Health Solutions business segment includes development programs for RiVax®, our ricin toxin vaccine candidate, as well as our vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax™, our vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The development of our vaccine programs incorporates the use of our proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax®. To date, this business segment has been supported with government grant and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

