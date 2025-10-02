Solid Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Scientific Meetings - October 1, 2025

CHARLESTOWN, Mass., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company developing precision genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, will present data from its neuromuscular and cardiac programs at the World Muscle Society (WMS) 2025 Annual International Congress, October 7-11, 2025, in Vienna, Austria, and at the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 2025 Annual Congress, October 7-12, 2025, in Seville, Spain.

“Our presentations at WMS and ESGCT will highlight data across several of our development programs, indicating the potential of our innovative pipeline and of our proprietary, rationally designed capsid, AAV-SLB101,” said Bo Cumbo, President and CEO of Solid Biosciences. “We look forward to engaging with the scientific and medical communities attending each meeting.”

WMS Oral Presentation: 1. Title: Update on INSPIRE DUCHENNE: A Phase 1/2 Study of SGT-003, a Next-Generation Microdystrophin Gene Therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 8:15 – 8:30 a.m. CEST

Category: Clinical Trial Updates

Presenter: Kevin Flanigan, MD, Advisor Consultant & Researcher, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Principal Investigator in the INSPIRE DUCHENNE trial WMS Poster Presentation: 2. Title: Comprehensive Evaluation of Muscle Integrity Biomarkers to Assess Therapeutic Efficacy in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Date & Time: Friday, October 10, 2025, 2:15 - 3:15 p.m. CEST

Category: Poster Session 3: Dystrophinopathies (animals models, biomarkers, brain, genetics)

Presenter: Patrick Gonzalez, PhD, Head of Clinical Science, Solid Biosciences

ESGCT Poster Presentations 1. Title: SGT-003: A Next-Generation Microdystrophin Gene Therapy Utilizing the Rationally Designed AAV-SLB101 Capsid

Category: Cardiovascular & Muscular diseases

Presenter: Glen Banks, PhD, Head of Molecular Therapeutics, Solid Biosciences 2. Title: Successful Cardiac Gene Transfer with a Rationally Designed AAV Capsid in the Presence of Anti-AAV Neutralizing Antibodies

Category: Immune Responses to GT

Presenter: Kruti Patel, PhD, Associate Director, AAV Immunology, Solid Biosciences 3. Title: Correction of CPVT-related Electrophysiological Abnormalities by CASQ2 Overexpression

Category: Cardiovascular & Muscular diseases

Presenter: Meghan Soustek-Kramer, PhD, Principal Scientist, Solid Biosciences

4. Title: EV-AAV Enhances Transgene Expression via Protection from Neutralizing Antibodies in Vitro

Category: AAVs/Non Integrative Vectors

Presenter: Xiaofei E, PhD, Senior Principal Scientist, Solid Biosciences



Following completion of the conference, presentations will be available on the Scientific Publications & Presentations page of the Our Science section of the Company website, or by clicking here.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a precision genetic medicine company focused on advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates targeting rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, including SGT-003 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), SGT-212 for Friedreich’s ataxia (FA), SGT-501 for catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), SGT-601 for TNNT2-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy and additional fatal, genetic cardiac diseases. The Company is also focused on developing innovative libraries of genetic regulators and other enabling technologies with promising potential to significantly impact gene therapy delivery cross-industry. Solid is advancing its diverse pipeline and delivery platform in the pursuit of uniting experts in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted by Duchenne, Solid’s mission is to improve the daily lives of patients living with devastating rare diseases. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company; the ability to successfully achieve and execute on the company’s goals, priorities and achieve key clinical milestones; the Company’s pipeline of capsid products, including SLB-101, and programs for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, including its SGT-501, SGT-212 and SGT-003 programs and expectations for CTA filings, site activations, clinical development, initiation and enrollment in clinical trials, dosing, availability of clinical trial data and potential accelerated approval; the sufficiency of the Company’s cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities to fund its operations; and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would,” “working” and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the company’s ability to advance and license AAV-SLB101 and advance SGT-212, SGT-003, SGT-501, SGT-601, SGT-401 and other preclinical programs and capsid libraries on the timelines expected or at all; obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; replicate in clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of the company’s product candidates; obtain, maintain or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; compete successfully with other companies that are seeking to develop Duchenne, Friedreich’s ataxia and other neuromuscular and cardiac treatments and gene therapies; manage expenses; and raise the substantial additional capital needed, on the timeline necessary, to continue development of SGT-212, SGT-003, SGT-501, SGT-601, SGT-401 and other candidates, achieve its other business objectives and continue as a going concern. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the company’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the “Risk Factors” section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in the company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the company’s views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the company's views to change. However, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

