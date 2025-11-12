SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Solid Biosciences to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 11, 2025

November 12, 2025 
CHARLESTOWN, Mass., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB) (the “Company” or “Solid”), a life sciences company developing precision genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced participation in the following investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
    Bo Cumbo, President and CEO, and Gabriel Brooks, MD, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. GMT (6:00 a.m. ET).
  • Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference
    Mr. Cumbo and Dr. Brooks will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Live webcasts of the Jefferies and Piper Sandler fireside chats will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company website or by clicking here. Webcast replays will be archived for 30 days on the Events page.

Institutional investors interested in one-on-one meetings with management during the conferences may reach out to their Jefferies or Piper Sandler representatives.

About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences is a precision genetic medicine company focused on advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates targeting rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, including SGT-003 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), SGT-212 for Friedreich’s ataxia (FA), SGT-501 for catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), SGT-601 for TNNT2-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy and additional fatal, genetic cardiac diseases. The Company is also focused on developing innovative libraries of genetic regulators and other enabling technologies with promising potential to significantly impact gene therapy delivery cross-industry. Solid is advancing its diverse pipeline and delivery platform in the pursuit of uniting experts in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted by Duchenne, Solid’s mission is to improve the daily lives of patients living with devastating rare diseases. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

Solid Biosciences Investor Contact:
Nicole Anderson
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Solid Biosciences Inc.
investors@solidbio.com

Media Contact:
Glenn Silver
FINN Partners
glenn.silver@finnpartners.com


Massachusetts Events
