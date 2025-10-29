Soleno Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November 2025 Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in November:

Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference

Presentation Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET

Presentation Format: Fireside Chat

Webcast: Here

Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:40 AM ET

Presentation Format: Fireside Chat

Webcast: Here

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 5:00 PM GMT

Presentation Format: Presentation

Webcast: Here

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s first commercial product, VYKAT XR™ (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets, formerly known as DCCR, is a once-daily oral treatment for hyperphagia in adults and children 4 years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

