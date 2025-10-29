SUBSCRIBE
Soleno Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November 2025 Conferences

October 29, 2025 | 
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in November:

Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference
Presentation Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET
Presentation Format: Fireside Chat
Webcast: Here

Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference
Presentation Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:40 AM ET
Presentation Format: Fireside Chat
Webcast: Here

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Presentation Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 5:00 PM GMT
Presentation Format: Presentation
Webcast: Here

Replays of the events will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.soleno.life.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s first commercial product, VYKAT XR™ (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets, formerly known as DCCR, is a once-daily oral treatment for hyperphagia in adults and children 4 years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

Corporate Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2578


