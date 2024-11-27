SUBSCRIBE
Soleno Therapeutics to Participate in Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 27, 2024 | 
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.soleno.life.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.
Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. An NDA for its lead candidate, DCCR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) is currently under review by the FDA and was granted Priority Review. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

Corporate Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2578

