Sofwave to Participate in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofwave Medical Ltd (“the Company”) (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices for practitioners worldwide, today announced that Louis Scafuri, Chief Executive Officer, and Assaf Korner, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

Presentation Format: Corporate overview

Presentation Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Presentation Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

Webcast: Click Here

Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

Presentation Format: Corporate overview

Presentation Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Presentation Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Webcast: Click Here

About Sofwave Medical Ltd.

Sofwave Medical Ltd. (TASE: SOFW) is a global regenerative aesthetics company advancing non-invasive technologies for skin and body. Its proprietary SUPERB™ (Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam) technology delivers controlled ultrasound energy to the mid-dermis to stimulate the body’s natural regenerative response and is FDA-cleared for the treatment of facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow and lax submental and neck tissue, improving the appearance of skin laxity on the upper arms, short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite, and treatment of acne scars.

Sofwave’s portfolio also includes Pure Impact™, which utilizes electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) technology for muscle strengthening, toning and firming. Together, Sofwave’s technologies provide physicians with clinically supported, non-invasive solutions for the evolving needs of aesthetic patients worldwide.

Investor Contact:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors LLC

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com