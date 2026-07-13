Sofinnova Partners Appoints David Evans as Partner

Sofinnova strengthens its growth strategy with a high-caliber London-based Partner:

Physician-scientist combining frontline clinical experience, health financing and policy expertise, and a proven track record in venture capital

Over 20 years in drug development at Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, and the Roche Venture Fund as well as in healthcare policy and financing

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sofinnova Partners ("Sofinnova"), a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, based in Paris, London, and Milan, announced the appointment of David Evans as Partner. A physician-scientist with deep pharma and drug development expertise, Evans joins from the Roche Venture Fund, where he most recently served as Senior Investment Director. His career spans frontline patient care as a doctor in Australia and with Médecins Sans Frontières, health policy and financing at the World Bank, and roles across the pharmaceutical industry in health economics & outcomes research and drug development before moving into life-sciences investing.

Evans’s breadth of experience, anchored in hands-on pharma expertise, contributes complementary expertise to Sofinnova's Crossover Strategy. Evans will play a key role in the Strategy’s late-stage private and public life-sciences investments. His combination of clinical, scientific, and investment expertise strengthens the firm's ability to evaluate and support the most sophisticated opportunities across the healthcare landscape. The appointment also reinforces Sofinnova's senior partner presence in London as the firm continues to scale its growth strategy.

Before joining Sofinnova, Evans served as Senior Investment Director at Roche Venture Fund, where he built a strong track record identifying and supporting high-impact life-sciences companies with a focus on Europe and the United Kingdom. Evans co-invested alongside Sofinnova in several portfolio companies. Prior to his investment career, Evans held senior roles at Roche and Bristol Myers Squibb, where he led global data-science teams supporting pipeline and launching products, and worked at Eli Lilly at affiliate level. Earlier in his career, he worked at the World Bank on health sector policy and financing and practized medicine with Médecins Sans Frontières and at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney, Australia.

"David is exactly the kind of investor we look for at Sofinnova — exceptional scientific grounding, real-world clinical experience, and a strong investment instinct built over years at the frontier of healthcare," said Antoine Papiernik, Chairman and Managing Partner at Sofinnova Partners. "His appointment reflects our continued commitment to building a world-class team in the UK and across Europe, and we are delighted to welcome him to the partnership."

"Sofinnova has built a truly differentiated platform in European life-sciences venture capital and being part of the team is an exciting opportunity to back the most innovative companies at a pivotal stage of their development," Evans said. "I am excited to bring my experience across clinical medicine, drug development, and investment to a team of this caliber, and look forward to contributing to Sofinnova's mission of building transformative life-sciences companies in Europe and the UK."

Evans trained in medicine at the University of Sydney, Australia, and holds an MSc in biostatistics and research methods and a PhD in epidemiology.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life-sciences investments, from seed to later-stage. Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners has over 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners manages over €4 billion in assets. For more information, please visit: sofinnovapartners.com.

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Bommy Lee

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