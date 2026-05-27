Society of Hematologic Oncology opens registration for case-based MDS/AML program ahead of SOHO 2026

This in-person session titled, "Practical Strategies for Optimizing Outcomes in MDS and AML," will be held on Sept. 8, 2026, from 3 to 5 pm CST, and will feature case-based discussions.









The session will take place ahead of the Fourteenth Annual Meeting of SOHO, held in Houston Sept. 9 –12, 2026.









Participants can register for the session and SOHO 2026 at soho.click/register

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) has opened registration for a case-based interactive session focused on myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

"Practical Strategies for Optimizing Outcomes in MDS and AML," will be held on Sept. 8, 2026, from 3 to 5 pm CST.

The session titled, "Practical Strategies for Optimizing Outcomes in MDS and AML," will be held on Sept. 8, 2026, in Houston, Texas, from 3 to 5 pm CST at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

"Practical Strategies for Optimizing Outcomes in MDS and AML," will take place one day ahead of the Fourteenth Annual Meeting of SOHO, held in Houston Sept. 9 –12, 2026, and will only be available in-person or on-demand after the event.

Participants can register for the session and SOHO 2026 at soho.click/register.

Chaired by Guillermo Garcia-Manero, MD, interim chair of the Department of Leukemia at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the two-hour session will feature case-based discussions, live polling and multidisciplinary perspectives on the evolving management of MDS and AML.

The program is designed to provide clinicians with practical strategies and expert insights to help integrate the latest advances in MDS and AML care into everyday clinical practice.

Featured speakers include:

Prof. Charles Craddock, CBE

Naval Daver, MD

Courtney D. DiNardo, MD, MSCE

Amir Fathi, MD

Rami S. Komrokji, MD

Sangeetha Venugopal, MD, MS

Andrew Wei, MBBS, PhD

For a full list of speakers and sessions, visit the SOHO 2026 registration page.

Light snacks and beverages will be provided.

"Practical Strategies for Optimizing Outcomes in MDS and AML," will be held in conjunction with SOHO 2026, the society's annual global meeting on hematologic malignancies, scheduled for Sept. 9–12, 2026, in Houston, Texas.

Attendees who register for this program before June 10, 2026, are eligible for an early bird discount.

SOHO members receive a 40% discount on registration. SOHO membership is free and available at soho.click/join.

In support of improving patient care, this activity has been planned and implemented by Medical Learning Institute Inc and The Society of Hematologic Oncology. Medical Learning Institute Inc is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team. Medical Learning Institute, Inc. is an accredited CME-CPD provider by the European Board for Accreditation in Hematology (EBAH). This activity will offer continuing education credit. This activity is supported by BMS and Geron.

About SOHO

The Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) was established as a nonprofit corporation in 2012 with aims to promote worldwide research, education, prevention, clinical studies and optimal patient care in all aspects of hematologic malignancies and related disorders. Since that time, over 12,000 members from 128 countries have joined the society. SOHO's mission is to expedite worldwide research and education through the exchange of scientific information.

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SOURCE Society of Hematologic Oncology