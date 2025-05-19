SNS812, an innovative siRNA drug from Oneness and Microbio (Shanghai), selected for ATS 2025 oral presentation, demonstrating world-leading clinical outcomes in COVID-19 treatment

TAIPEI, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The broad-spectrum antiviral siRNA drug SNS812, co-developed by Oneness Biotech (4743.TW) and Microbio (Shanghai), has been selected for oral presentation at the prestigious 2025 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference. The presentation will deliver the latest clinical data to leading global experts in the fields of respiratory and infectious diseases.

SNS812 is the world's first fully modified siRNA drug, clinically validated and administered via aerosol inhalation, demonstrating potent and broad-spectrum inhibitory activity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Results from a Phase II clinical trial show that SNS812 significantly reduces viral load, accelerates the resolution of key symptoms such as shortness of breath, and effectively shortens the recovery time of smell and taste loss. These results indicate a strong potential for preventing severe disease progression and offering neuroprotective effects. Furthermore, SNS812 has shown excellent safety and tolerability, with no serious adverse events reported, making it a promising candidate as an inhalable broad-spectrum COVID-19 therapy.

The presentation will be delivered in a Mini Symposium, the highest-tier session format at the ATS conference. This premier session is reserved for studies demonstrating exceptional scientific originality, clinical significance, and contributions to global health, and inclusion requires rigorous scientific review. The selection of SNS812 affirms the international recognition of Oneness Biotech and Microbio (Shanghai) for their technological platform in nucleic acid drug development and their innovative capabilities in precision antiviral therapy.

Oneness Biotech and Microbio (Shanghai) continue to advance the global clinical development and licensing collaborations for SNS812, accelerating its path to commercialization, and expanding siRNA applications across major infectious diseases and global public health challenges—bringing transformative solutions to human health.

About the 2025 ATS International Conference



The American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference is one of the world's most prominent academic events in the fields of pulmonary diseases, critical care, and sleep medicine. The 2025 conference will be held from May 16 to 21 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, USA, and is expected to attract over 14,000 medical experts, clinical researchers, and industry leaders from around the globe. As a core session of the conference, the Mini Symposium gathers the most impactful research of the year and carries significant international academic influence.

About Oneness Biotech



Oneness Biotech Co., Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapies and advancing global licensing partnerships. The company has built a comprehensive drug development platform, solid regulatory expertise, and a team of dedicated professionals. Its milestones include the successful out-licensing and commercialization of novel therapies such as ON101—a holistic solution for chronic wound care—and FB825, an innovative antibody drug for atopic dermatitis. Oneness Biotech is also actively expanding its global R&D and licensing footprint in nucleic acid and antibody therapeutics, and is committed to becoming a globally impactful leader in biotechnology innovation.

About Microbio (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.



Microbio (Shanghai), a member of the Microbio Group, specializes in the development of innovative small nucleic acid drugs. The company has established an integrated R&D platform encompassing sequence design, chemical modification, and drug delivery, and holds multiple core patents. In addition to SNS812, its pipeline includes SNS851—targeting obesity and MASH (expected to enter clinical trials in 2025), SNS813—designed for broad-spectrum inhibition of influenza viruses, and a portfolio of precision-targeted nucleic acid antimicrobials against pathogenic bacteria. These programs demonstrate the company's international R&D strengths in infectious and metabolic diseases.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sns812-an-innovative-sirna-drug-from-oneness-and-microbio-shanghai-selected-for-ats-2025-oral-presentation-demonstrating-world-leading-clinical-outcomes-in-covid-19-treatment-302457583.html

SOURCE Oneness Biotech; Microbio (Shanghai)