Smith+Nephew’s new TRIGEN™ MAX Tibia Nailing System brings ‘next-level nailing’ to trauma surgeons repairing tibial fractures

The future of fracture fixation with novel side-specific nails featuring variable angle locking technology

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces the launch of its new TRIGEN MAX Tibia Nailing System for stable and unstable fractures of the tibia, including the shaft. It is the only system to now offer trauma surgeons the choice of side-specific (right and left) nails for anatomic screw trajectories, which help to optimize fragment fixation and minimize soft tissue irritation with headless and low-profile screw options.1, 2

The TRIGEN MAX Tibia Nailing System aims to streamline operative procedures and provide efficiency through surgeon-centered design of components and instrumentation, including:

Two-piece modular drop system to help when using ancillary instruments and aid visualization.

to help when using ancillary instruments and aid visualization. 12.5mm channel reamer for the tibia which is designed to preserve the integrity of the entry point and provide soft tissue protection.

for the tibia which is designed to preserve the integrity of the entry point and provide soft tissue protection. 5.0mm Lag Screws that compress the fracture in one screw insertion step, creating a streamlined workflow.3





Smith+Nephew’s family of TRIGEN Nails have delivered proven performance and industry-leading design for more than two decades.*4-7 The new TRIGEN MAX Tibia Nailing System is poised to be the next flagship product setting the standard of care and performance for intramedullary nails.

"What takes the TRIGEN MAX Tibia Nailing System to the next level is its ability to reach fractures we never imagined treating with an intramedullary implant before – but we’re there now,” said Joseph R. Hsu, MD, Orthopaedic Trauma Surgeon at Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC. “It’s not just a nail, it’s a platform that allows us to rethink how we approach complex injuries. Most importantly, it makes those treatments reproducible. What’s especially exciting is that the TRIGEN MAX system represents a truly patient-centered approach; from the design of the instruments to the implants themselves, it’s all about optimizing recovery and addressing each patient’s unique anatomy and potential complications."

“The first case using the TRIGEN MAX Tibia Nailing System was completed last week, representing a significant advancement in lower extremity trauma care,” said Mark McMahan, Vice President, Trauma & Extremities Marketing for Smith+Nephew. “By focusing on both implant innovation and instrumentation, we’re delivering a smarter, more adaptable solution for today’s orthopaedic challenges.”

The TRIGEN MAX Tibia Nailing System is currently available in the United States only. To learn more about Smith+Nephew’s new TRIGEN MAX Tibia Nailing System, please visit here.

* The TRIGEN Tibial Nail System has demonstrated excellent union rates; Claims on the TRIGEN Tibial Nail System are based on evidence using TRIGEN META Tibia Nail

References

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people’s bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose ‘Life Unlimited’. Our 17,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients’ lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in around 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.8 billion in 2024. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms ‘Group’ and ‘Smith+Nephew’ are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

