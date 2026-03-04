Smith+Nephew to showcase advanced Orthopaedic Handheld Robotics, Reconstruction and Trauma technologies during AAOS 2026



Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces it will

feature handheld robotics and digital solutions for hip, knee and shoulder in addition to

innovative trauma and extremities products during the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

(AAOS) Annual Meeting in New Orleans this week. Some of the company’s latest Orthopaedics

advancements and highlighted technologies include:



Handheld Robotics: Optimizing and Personalizing Surgery

As the leader in handheld robotics, the CORI◊ Surgical System delivers a digital surgery

ecosystem–spanning solutions from advanced pre-operative planning and a connected post-operative

data management solution. The entire robotics ecosystem is designed to amplify the surgeon

experience and expertise and has shown improvements in accuracy and patient outcomes in joint arthroplasty.¹,²

Smith+Nephew’s CORIOGRAPH◊ Pre-Op Planning and Modeling Services enables optimization of handheld

robotic knee and shoulder* arthroplasty and computer guided hip – further personalizing surgery for

both surgeons and their patients. CORIOGRAPH Pre-Op Planning and Modeling Services + CORI Surgical

System supports several image modalities - allowing for a new dimension of pre-operative planning

for each individual patient - and supporting the intra-operative surgical workflow.



In the booth at AAOS, Smith+Nephew will have a motion capture lounge demonstrating how 3-D modeling

of patient motion is important in planning implant position and advanced simulated activities of

daily living.



*CORI XT is required for shoulder application



CORI SHOULDER Robotic Shoulder Arthroplasty with the AETOS◊ Shoulder System: Differentiated

Technology for Personalized Care

In the fast-growing shoulder market, the CORI SHOULDER Platform is well positioned to meet the unmet

needs of surgeons who demand both accuracy and procedural efficiency. The system is specifically

optimized for use with the AETOS Shoulder System. It features the CORI Handheld Robotic Platform

technology and supports robotic preparation of both humeral and glenoid execution for shoulder

arthroplasty.

Smith+Nephew advances robotic shoulder arthroplasty with a complete, handheld solution that

supports seamless integration and workflow efficiencies for shoulder arthroplasty.³ The procedure

represents a significant leap forward in the shoulder arthroplasty space, perfectly suited for the

constraints of the anatomy and supported by a portable footprint for flexibility in the hospital or

ASC.



Last week, the first ever CORI SHOULDER Robotic Shoulder Arthroplasty cases were completed,

performed by a surgical team at Duke Health led by Dr. Christopher Klifto. To learn more, please

visit the CORI SHOULDER website or see a live demo of CORI SHOULDER Robotic Shoulder Arthroplasty

at AAOS in Booth #839.



Advanced Implant Science



Get the latest clinical data and insights on our flagship implant options for hip, knee and

shoulder arthroplasty including recent additions to our portfolio such as LEGION◊ Total Knee Medial

Stabilized System, CATALYSTEM◊ Primary Hip System and the AETOS Shoulder System stemless option.

Trauma Advancements



From reduction to fixation, the EVOS◊ LARGE & PERIPROSTHETIC Plating System has evolved to give

surgeons stability and flexibility with one screw design for threaded locking, and variable-angle

locking and compatibility with the EVOS Cabling System. We will also be expanding the EVOS

portfolio this year with the launch of the EVOS PELVIC System.



TRIGEN◊ MAX Tibia Nailing System is the only system to give trauma surgeons the choice of

side-specific (right and left) nails for anatomic screw trajectories, which help to optimize

fragment fixation and minimize soft tissue irritation with headless and low-profile screw

options.⁴,⁵ Come visit Smith+Nephew at Booth #839 and hear about the expansion of TRIGEN MAX Tibia

this year.



Smith+Nephew has also recently signed distribution agreements with SI-BONE, focused on their

innovative iFuse TORQ portfolio for pelvic fractures and RMR Ortho for the A’TOMIC™ Nitinol

Fixation System, a compression fixation option for trauma cases.

ASC Portfolio: Expanded Enterprise Offering

At the ASC suite, Smith+Nephew will provide customers with a preview of our expanded enterprise ASC

offering—an end-to-end solution designed to support both de novo ASC development and the

modernization of existing facilities. This comprehensive model enables customers to finance,

design, build, equip, and optimize their centers through one coordinated, streamlined pathway.

Through new strategic partnerships with Brasfield & Gorrie, Ghafari Associates, Unity Health

Centers, and STERIS, we are bringing best-in-class expertise and technologies together into a

single, aligned delivery model—helping customers accelerate timelines, reduce complexity, and drive

operational performance from day one.



To learn more about Smith+Nephew’s advanced solutions for orthopaedic reconstruction, please visit

Booth #839 at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, LA

March 3-6, 2026 or visit www.smith-nephew.com



