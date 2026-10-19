SKYRIZI® (risankizumab) and RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) Data Highlight Long-Term Clinical and Endoscopic Outcomes Across Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) at UEGW 2026

20 scientific presentations underscore the breadth of AbbVie's leadership in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) research programs

Latest long-term and real-world data with SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab) and RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib) provide additional insight into clinical and endoscopic outcomes over approximately three years in moderately to severely active Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis

(risankizumab) and RINVOQ New data evaluating endoscopic remission with investigational dual-targeting therapy ABBV-466 in patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease will also be presented

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced the presentation of 20 new scientific abstracts from its IBD portfolio at the 2026 United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week, October 17-20 in Barcelona, Spain. Together, the data reflect the breadth of AbbVie's research across IBD, including established therapies studied over longer treatment periods and in real-world clinical practice.

"Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are chronic, lifelong conditions, and understanding how patients respond to treatment over time and in everyday clinical practice is critical," said Sofie Berg, Pharm.D., Ph.D., therapeutic area head, immunology, international medical affairs, AbbVie. "The data presented at UEGW 2026 build on our growing body of evidence that can help clinicians move toward favorable long-term outcomes for people living with IBD."

Key data to be presented include:

Long-term data in moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD) – Open-label extension and post-hoc analyses add to the evidence base for clinical and endoscopic outcomes with risankizumab and upadacitinib

Risankizumab in UC: COMMAND showed sustained clinical and endoscopic outcomes up to three years of maintenance treatment. As-observed clinical remission a rates of 54.0%–73.1% and endoscopic remission b rates of 38.8%–53.5% were achieved at week 96 with 180mg across advanced therapy-naïve and advanced therapy-experienced patients.

COMMAND showed sustained clinical and endoscopic outcomes up to three years of maintenance treatment. As-observed clinical remission rates of 54.0%–73.1% and endoscopic remission rates of 38.8%–53.5% were achieved at week 96 with 180mg across advanced therapy-naïve and advanced therapy-experienced patients. Upadacitinib in CD: U-ENDURE as-observed analyses showed that clinical and endoscopic outcomes were maintained through approximately four years of treatment. At Week 144, clinical remissionc was achieved by 78.9% of patients receiving 15 mg and 86.6% receiving 30 mg. Endoscopic remissiond was achieved by 47.1% and 64.2% of patients, respectively.

Upadacitinib in the Real World: New Insights from Clinical Practice

Interim results from the real-world UPlift study showed that 70.2% of evaluable patients (N=497) with moderate to severe Crohn's disease achieved clinical response e with upadacitinib within 12 weeks, with a median time to first response of 13 days.

with upadacitinib within 12 weeks, with a median time to first response of 13 days. A real-world claims analysis of patients (N=514) with UC or CD showed that patients who switched from a Tumor Necrosis Factor inhibitor (TNFi) to upadacitinib had lower rates of IBD-related hospitalizations (9.5% vs 16.3%) or surgery (6.9% vs 10.6%) over 12 months compared with patients who cycled to another TNFi.

Additional Findings on Risankizumab Subcutaneous Induction in CD

Data presented at UEGW will further expand on findings from the Phase 3 AFFIRM study evaluating subcutaneous risankizumab induction and maintenance in CD. Following the first presentation of AFFIRM results at the 2026 American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting, the UEGW presentations will provide additional analyses examining outcomes by prior advanced therapy exposure and further characterizing clinical and endoscopic outcomes among patients who responded to subcutaneous risankizumab induction and continued treatment.

aDefined as stool frequency (SF) score ≤ 1, and not greater than baseline, rectal bleeding score = 0, and endoscopic subscore ≤ 1 without evidence of friability.



bDefined as endoscopic subscore = 0.



cDefined as average daily very soft or liquid SF ≤2.8 and average daily abdominal pain (AP) score ≤1.0 and both not greater than induction baseline.



dDefined as Simplified Endoscopic Score for Patients with Crohn's Disease ≤ 4 and at least a 2-point reduction from baseline and no subscore > 1 in any individual variable, as scored by a central reviewer.



eDefined as the first day with ≥30% decrease in daily very soft or liquid SF and/or ≥30% decrease in daily AP score and both not worse than baseline AND a prospective 7-day average daily CR-PRO starting on the first day of daily CR-PRO; prospective 7-day average daily CR-PRO was defined as ≥30% decrease in average daily very soft or liquid SF and/or ≥30% decrease in average daily AP score and both not worse than baseline. Only patients with either baseline SF or AP >0 and both non-missing with at least one postbaseline assessment of CR-PRO2 are included.

The 2026 UEGW Congress program is available here. Select abstracts and oral presentations from AbbVie include:

SKYRIZI® (risankizumab) is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.

About SKYRIZI®



SKYRIZI is an interleukin (IL)-23 inhibitor that selectively blocks IL-23 by binding to its p19 subunit. IL-23, a cytokine involved in inflammatory processes, is thought to be linked to a number of chronic immune-mediated diseases.1 SKYRIZI is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of moderately to severely active plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.1,2

On August 27, 2026, AbbVie announced submission of an application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval of SKYRIZI® for subcutaneous induction for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active CD.

EU Indications and Important Safety Information about SKYRIZI® (risankizumab)1

Indications

Skyrizi (risankizumab) is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Skyrizi is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in children and adolescents from the age of 6 years who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Skyrizi, alone or in combination with methotrexate (MTX), is indicated for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adults who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs).

Skyrizi is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who have had an inadequate response to, lost response to, or were intolerant to conventional therapy or a biologic therapy.

Skyrizi is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who have had an inadequate response to, lost response to, or were intolerant to conventional therapy or a biologic therapy.

Important Safety Information

Risankizumab is contraindicated in patients hypersensitive to the active substance or to any of the excipients, and in patients with clinically important active infections (e.g. active tuberculosis).

Risankizumab may increase the risk of infection. In patients with a chronic infection, a history of recurrent infection, or known risk factors for infection, risankizumab should be used with caution. Treatment with risankizumab should not be initiated in patients with any clinically important active infection until the infection resolves or is adequately treated.

Patients treated with risankizumab should be instructed to seek medical advice if signs or symptoms of clinically important chronic or acute infection occur. If a patient develops such an infection or is not responding to standard therapy for the infection, the patient should be closely monitored and risankizumab should not be administered until the infection resolves.

Prior to initiating treatment with risankizumab, patients should be evaluated for tuberculosis (TB) infection. Patients receiving risankizumab should be monitored for signs and symptoms of active TB. Anti-TB therapy should be considered prior to initiating risankizumab in patients with a past history of latent or active TB in whom an adequate course of treatment cannot be confirmed.

Prior to initiating therapy with risankizumab, completion of all appropriate immunizations should be considered according to current immunization guidelines. If a patient has received live vaccination (viral or bacterial), it is recommended to wait at least 4 weeks prior to starting treatment with risankizumab. Patients treated with risankizumab should not receive live vaccines during treatment and for at least 21 weeks after treatment.

Serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, have been reported with use of risankizumab. If a serious hypersensitivity reaction occurs, administration of risankizumab should be discontinued immediately and appropriate therapy initiated.

The most frequently reported adverse reactions were upper respiratory infections (13% in psoriasis, 15.6% in Crohn's disease and 26.2% in ulcerative colitis).

Commonly (≥ 1/100 to < 1/10) reported adverse reactions included tinea infections, headache, pruritus, rash, eczema, fatigue, and injection site reactions.

This is not a complete summary of all safety information.

See Skyrizi full Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) at http://www.ema.europa.eu

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About RINVOQ® (upadacitinib)



Discovered and developed by AbbVie scientists, RINVOQ is a selective and reversible JAK inhibitor that is being studied in several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.3,4 In human cellular assays, RINVOQ preferentially inhibits signaling by JAK1 or JAK1/3 with functional selectivity over cytokine receptors that signal via pairs of JAK2.3

Upadacitinib (RINVOQ) is being studied in Phase 3 clinical trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, Takayasu arteritis and systemic lupus erythematosus and in pediatric studies for systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, atopic dermatitis, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

EU Indications and Important Safety Information about RINVOQ® (upadacitinib)3

Indications

Rheumatoid arthritis



RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs). RINVOQ may be used as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate.

Psoriatic arthritis



RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more DMARDs. RINVOQ may be used as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate.

Polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis



RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA) [polyarticular rheumatoid factor positive {RF+} or negative {RF-}, extended oligoarticular], in patients 2 years of age and older who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more DMARDs. RINVOQ may be used as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate.

Axial spondyloarthritis



Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA)



RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis in adult patients with objective signs of inflammation as indicated by elevated C-reactive protein (CRP) and/or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), who have responded inadequately to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS, radiographic axial spondyloarthritis)



RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of active ankylosing spondylitis in adult patients who have responded inadequately to conventional therapy.

Giant cell arteritis



RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of giant cell arteritis (GCA) in adult patients.

Atopic dermatitis



RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults and adolescents 12 years and older who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Alopecia areata



RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of severe alopecia areata in adults and adolescents 12 years and older.

Vitiligo



RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of non-segmental vitiligo in adults and adolescents 12 years and older who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Ulcerative colitis



RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who have had an inadequate response, lost response or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent.

Crohn's disease



RINVOQ is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who have had an inadequate response, lost response or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent.

Important Safety Information

Contraindications



RINVOQ is contraindicated in patients hypersensitive to the active substance or to any of the excipients, in patients with active tuberculosis (TB) or active serious infections, in patients with severe hepatic impairment, and during pregnancy.

Special warnings and precautions for use



RINVOQ should only be used if no suitable treatment alternatives are available in patients:

- 65 years of age and older;



- patients with history of atherosclerotic cardiovascular (CV) disease or other CV risk factors (such as current or past long-time smokers);



- patients with malignancy risk factors (e.g. current malignancy or history of malignancy).

Use in patients 65 years of age and older



Considering the increased risk of MACE, malignancies, serious infections, and all-cause mortality in patients ≥65 years of age, as observed in a large randomised study of tofacitinib (another Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor), RINVOQ should only be used in these patients if no suitable treatment alternatives are available. In patients ≥65 years of age, there is an increased risk of adverse reactions with RINVOQ 30 mg once daily. Consequently, the recommended dose for long-term use in this patient population is 15 mg once daily.

Immunosuppressive medicinal products



Use in combination with other potent immunosuppressants is not recommended.

Serious infections



Serious and sometimes fatal infections have been reported in patients receiving RINVOQ. The most frequent serious infections reported included pneumonia and cellulitis. Cases of bacterial meningitis and sepsis have been reported with RINVOQ. Among opportunistic infections, TB, multidermatomal herpes zoster, oral/esophageal candidiasis, and cryptococcosis have been reported. RINVOQ should not be initiated in patients with an active, serious infection, including localized infections. RINVOQ should be interrupted if a patient develops a serious or opportunistic infection until the infection is controlled. A higher rate of serious infections was observed with RINVOQ 30 mg compared to 15 mg. As there is a higher incidence of infections in the elderly and patients with diabetes in general, caution should be used when treating these populations. In patients ≥65 years of age, RINVOQ should only be used if no suitable treatment alternatives are available.

Tuberculosis



Patients should be screened for TB before starting RINVOQ. RINVOQ should not be given to patients with active TB. Anti-TB therapy may be appropriate for select patients in consultation with a physician with expertise in the treatment of TB. Patients should be monitored for the development of signs and symptoms of TB.

Viral reactivation



Viral reactivation, including cases of herpes zoster, was reported in clinical studies. The risk of herpes zoster appears to be higher in Japanese patients treated with RINVOQ. Consider interruption of RINVOQ if the patient develops herpes zoster until the episode resolves. Screening for viral hepatitis and monitoring for reactivation should occur before and during therapy. If hepatitis B virus DNA is detected, a liver specialist should be consulted.

Vaccination



The use of live, attenuated vaccines during or immediately prior to therapy is not recommended. It is recommended that patients be brought up to date with all immunizations, including prophylactic zoster vaccinations, prior to initiating RINVOQ, in agreement with current immunization guidelines.

Malignancy



Lymphoma and other malignancies have been reported in patients receiving JAK inhibitors, including RINVOQ. In a large randomised active‑controlled study of tofacitinib (another JAK inhibitor) in RA patients ≥50 years of age with ≥1 additional CV risk factor, a higher rate of malignancies, particularly lung cancer, lymphoma, and non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC), was observed with tofacitinib compared to tumour necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors. A higher rate of malignancies, including NMSC, was observed with RINVOQ 30 mg compared to 15 mg. Periodic skin examination is recommended for all patients, particularly those with risk factors for skin cancer. In patients ≥65 years of age, patients who are current or past long-time smokers, or patients with other malignancy risk factors (e.g., current malignancy or history of malignancy), RINVOQ should only be used if no suitable treatment alternatives are available.

Hematological abnormalities



Treatment should not be initiated, or should be temporarily interrupted, in patients with hematological abnormalities observed during routine patient management.

Gastrointestinal perforations



Events of diverticulitis and gastrointestinal perforations have been reported in clinical trials and from post marketing sources. RINVOQ should be used with caution in patients who may be at risk for gastrointestinal perforation (e.g., patients with diverticular disease, a history of diverticulitis, or who are taking non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, or opioids). Patients with active Crohn's disease are at increased risk for developing intestinal perforation. Patients presenting with new onset abdominal signs and symptoms should be evaluated promptly for early identification of diverticulitis or gastrointestinal perforation.

Major adverse cardiovascular events



MACE were observed in clinical studies of RINVOQ. In a large randomised active-controlled study of tofacitinib (another JAK inhibitor) in RA patients ≥50 years of age with ≥1 additional CV risk factor, a higher rate of MACE, defined as CV death, non-fatal myocardial infarction and non-fatal stroke, was observed with tofacitinib compared to TNF inhibitors. Therefore, in patients ≥65 years of age, patients who are current or past long-time smokers, and patients with history of atherosclerotic CV disease or other CV risk factors, RINVOQ should only be used if no suitable treatment alternatives are available.

Lipids



RINVOQ treatment was associated with dose-dependent increases in lipid parameters, including total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Hepatic transaminase elevations



Treatment with RINVOQ was associated with an increased incidence of liver enzyme elevation. Hepatic transaminases must be evaluated at baseline and thereafter according to routine patient management. If alanine transaminase (ALT) or aspartate transaminase (AST) increases are observed and drug-induced liver injury is suspected, RINVOQ should be interrupted until this diagnosis is excluded.

Venous thromboembolism



Events of deep venous thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) were observed in clinical trials for RINVOQ. In a large randomised active-controlled study of tofacitinib (another JAK inhibitor) in RA patients ≥50 years of age with ≥1 additional CV risk factor, a dose‑dependent higher rate of VTE including DVT and PE was observed with tofacitinib compared to TNF inhibitors. In patients with CV or malignancy risk factors, RINVOQ should only be used if no suitable treatment alternatives are available. In patients with known VTE risk factors other than CV or malignancy risk factors (e.g. previous VTE, patients undergoing major surgery, immobilisation, use of combined hormonal contraceptives or hormone replacement therapy, and inherited coagulation disorder), RINVOQ should be used with caution. Patients should be re-evaluated periodically to assess for changes in VTE risk. Promptly evaluate patients with signs and symptoms of VTE and discontinue RINVOQ in patients with suspected VTE.

Retinal vein occlusion



Retinal vein occlusion has been reported in patients treated with JAK inhibitors, including upadacitinib. Patients should be advised to promptly seek medical care in case they experience symptoms suggestive of retinal vein occlusion.

Hypersensitivity reactions



Serious hypersensitivity reactions such as anaphylaxis and angioedema have been reported in patients receiving RINVOQ. If a clinically significant hypersensitivity reaction occurs, discontinue RINVOQ and institute appropriate therapy.

Hypoglycemia in patients treated for diabetes



There have been reports of hypoglycemia following initiation of JAK inhibitors, including RINVOQ, in patients receiving medication for diabetes. Dose adjustment of anti-diabetic medication may be necessary in the event that hypoglycemia occurs.

Medication residue in stool



Reports of medication residue in stool or ostomy output have occurred in patients taking RINVOQ tablets. Most reports described anatomic (e.g., ileostomy, colostomy, intestinal resection) or functional gastrointestinal conditions with shortened gastrointestinal transit times. Patients should be instructed to contact their healthcare professional if medication residue is observed repeatedly. Patients should be clinically monitored, and alternative treatment should be considered if there is an inadequate therapeutic response.

Giant cell arteritis



RINVOQ monotherapy should not be used for the treatment of acute relapses as efficacy in this setting has not been established. Corticosteroids should be given according to medical judgement and practice guidelines.

Excipients with known effect



RINVOQ 1 mg/ml oral solution contains 0.3 mg sodium benzoate in each ml.

Adverse reactions



The most commonly reported adverse reactions in RA, PsA, and axSpA clinical trials (≥2% of patients in at least one of the indications) with RINVOQ 15 mg were upper respiratory tract infections, blood creatine phosphokinase (CPK) increased, ALT increased, bronchitis, nausea, neutropenia, cough, AST increased, and hypercholesterolemia. Overall, the safety profile observed in patients with psoriatic arthritis or active axial spondyloarthritis treated with RINVOQ 15 mg was consistent with the safety profile observed in patients with RA.

The most commonly reported adverse reactions in AD trials (≥2% of patients) with RINVOQ 15 mg or 30 mg were upper respiratory tract infection, acne, herpes simplex, headache, blood CPK increased, cough, folliculitis, abdominal pain, nausea, neutropenia, pyrexia, and influenza. Dose dependent increased risks of infection and herpes zoster were observed with RINVOQ. The safety profile for RINVOQ 15 mg and 30 mg in adolescents was similar to that in adults. With long-term exposure, skin papilloma was reported in adolescents in the RINVOQ 15 mg and 30 mg groups.

The most commonly reported adverse reactions in the UC and CD trials (≥3% of patients) with RINVOQ 45 mg, 30 mg or 15 mg were upper respiratory tract infection, pyrexia, blood CPK increased, anemia, headache, acne, herpes zoster, neutropenia, rash, pneumonia, hypercholesterolemia, bronchitis, AST increased, fatigue, folliculitis, ALT increased, herpes simplex, and influenza. The overall safety profile observed in patients with UC was generally consistent with that observed in patients with RA. Overall, the safety profile observed in patients with CD treated with RINVOQ was consistent with the known safety profile for RINVOQ.

Overall, the safety profile observed in patients with GCA treated with RINVOQ 15 mg was generally consistent with the known safety profile for RINVOQ.

Overall, the safety profile observed in paediatric patients with pJIA treated with RINVOQ was consistent with the known safety profile of RINVOQ.

The safety profile of RINVOQ 15 mg and 30 mg observed in patients with alopecia areata was generally consistent with the known safety profile in patients with atopic dermatitis.

The safety profile of RINVOQ 15 mg observed in patients with vitiligo was generally consistent with the known safety profile in patients with atopic dermatitis. A higher incidence of hypercholesterolemia was observed in patients with vitiligo treated with RINVOQ 15 mg compared to placebo.

The most common serious adverse reactions were serious infections.

The safety profile of RINVOQ with long term treatment was generally similar to the safety profile during the placebo-controlled period across indications.

RINVOQ is available in 15 mg, 30 mg, and 45 mg prolonged-release tablets and 1 mg/ml oral solution. RINVOQ tablets and RINVOQ oral solution are not bioequivalent. Refer to the Summary of Product Characteristics for posology and method of administration.

This is not a complete summary of all safety information.

See RINVOQ full Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) at http://www.ema.europa.eu

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About TARGET-CD:



TARGET-CD (M24-885) is a global Phase 2a, multicenter, randomized platform study designed to evaluate multiple investigational targeted therapies, including monotherapy and combination approaches, in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. The innovative platform design enables evaluation of the efficacy, safety, and mechanistic profiles of different therapeutic strategies using a common comparator, with the goal of rapidly advancing new treatment approaches for patients with Crohn's disease. More information on the TARGET-CD trial can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT06548542).

About ABBV-466:



ABBV-466 is an investigational dual-targeting therapy combining risankizumab, an IL-23 inhibitor, with trosunilimab, an α4β7 inhibitor, to address complementary drivers of inflammation in Crohn's disease. The approach is designed to inhibit inflammatory signaling while limiting immune-cell trafficking to the gut, with the goal of achieving deeper disease control than either pathway alone.

ABBV-466 is investigational and its safety and efficacy have not been established by regulatory authorities.

About AbbVie in Immunology



AbbVie is relentless in our pursuit to redefine the standard of care for patients living with immune-mediated conditions, with the goal of helping them live a life free from the limitations of their disease. For nearly 30 years, AbbVie has led and helped shape the field of immunology through groundbreaking science and trusted medicines. Building on deep expertise across gastroenterology, rheumatology and dermatology, and other areas of high unmet need, we continue to invest in a broad and differentiated pipeline – spanning innovative modalities, novel mechanisms of action and next-generation approaches designed to conquer the complex biology underlying immune-mediated disease.

Today, more than 1 million patients worldwide are treated with AbbVie's immunology medicines, approved in more than 175 countries across 20+ immune-mediated diseases that impact adult and pediatric populations. As we work to strengthen our legacy and drive the next wave of innovation, we remain focused on delivering meaningful progress for patients and expanding access to our medicines. For more information, please visit www.abbvie.com/immunology.

About AbbVie



AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements



Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

References

SKYRIZI. Summary of product characteristics. AbbVie; 2026. SKYRIZI [package insert]. North Chicago, IL: AbbVie Inc. RINVOQ. Summary of product characteristics. AbbVie; 2026. Pipeline. AbbVie. 2026. Accessed September 24, 2026. https://www.abbvie.com/our-science/pipeline.html

Global Media: Giovanna Chandler giovanna.chandler@abbvie.com Investors: Liz Shea liz.shea@abbvie.com







U.S. Media: Jasmine Farley jasmine.farley@abbvie.com





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