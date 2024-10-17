SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Skyhawk Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on SKY-1214 at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Symposium

October 17, 2024 | 
SKY-1214, a first-in-class FANCL/FANCI RNA splicing modulator, demonstrated broad anti-cancer activity in multiple cancers, including difficult to treat multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to modulate critical RNA targets, today announced the company will deliver a poster presentation highlighting preclinical data on SKY-1214 at the 36th European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC)-National Cancer Institute (NCI)-American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Symposium (“EORTC-NCI-AACR”) to be held from October 23-25, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

SKY-1214 is an oral RNA splicing modulator developed through the company’s novel RNA-splicing platform and being developed for difficult to treat multiple myeloma (MM) and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL). SKY-1214 targets FANCL/FANCI, critical components of the Fanconi anemia DNA damage repair pathway, which MM and NHL cells use to maintain their genome integrity.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title:

“Preclinical characterization of SKY-1214, a small molecule splicing modulator of

Fanconi Anemia pathway members for the treatment of multiple myeloma and

non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma”

Poster:

#PB104

Session:

New Drugs

Date/Time:

Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Location:

Exhibition Hall

Presenter:

Simone Rauch, PhD, Skyhawk Therapeutics

About Skyhawk Therapeutics
Skyhawk Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapies designed to modulate critical RNA targets and revolutionize patient treatment for some of the world’s most intractable diseases. Skyhawk’s discovery expertise is rooted in its proprietary drug discovery platform, which assesses, identifies, and tests RNA splicing targets and small molecules across a broad range of therapeutic areas and disease states. Skyhawk has built collaborations with multiple pharma partners that leverage Skyhawk’s novel platform across disease areas including neurodegenerative disease, autoimmune disease, and oncology. For more information visit www.skyhawktx.com.

Company Contact
Kyle Dow, VP Corporate Development
kyle.dow@skyhawktx.com

