SK Biopharmaceuticals Inks Research Collaboration Agreement with ProEn Therapeutics Further Accelerating Expansion of Oncology Research and Pipeline for Global Competitiveness in Radiopharmaceuticals

SK Biopharmaceuticals, ProEn Therapeutics aim to advance up to 2 preclinical radiopharmaceutical candidates by 2027, via ArtBody™, a bivalent binder platform designed to selectively target tumor cells

SK Biopharmaceuticals eyes innovative small protein-based radiopharmaceuticals on safety and efficacy amid growing global demand through the joint research initiative building on the momentum for its radiopharmaceutical therapy business

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Biopharmaceuticals, a biotech company focusing on the research, development and commercialization of treatments for disorders of the central nervous system and oncology worldwide, announced a research collaboration agreement with ProEn Therapeutics, a biotech company dedicated to advancing oncology treatments, to further extend its oncology research capability and expand its pipeline of radiopharmaceutical therapies (RPT).

Under this agreement, both sides seek to advance up to two preclinical candidates for the development of novel radiopharmaceutical drugs by 2027 – the year when SK Biopharmaceuticals aims to become a global leading RPT player, via strengthened internal and external resources.

This joint research builds on a series of SK Biopharmaceuticals’ global strategic partnerships, including the in-licensing of a radiopharmaceutical compound, and a supply agreement to secure actinium-225, an alpha-particle emitting radioisotope, since the company unveiled its “RPT Roadmap” to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly growing field of nuclear medicine.

SK Biopharmaceuticals will leverage ProEn Therapeutics’ ArtBody™ platform, a dual-target binding technology that incorporates small proteins[1] to identify and target specific tumor antigens – enhancing tumor selectivity – for the development of potential cancer treatments, while minimizing damage to healthy tissues. ArtBody™, which has intrinsic advantages of high stability and structural robustness, can be mass-produced using bacteria, making it ideal for industrial applications.

Il-Han Lee, Chief Executive Officer of ProEn Therapeutics, said, “We are pleased to enter this joint research, and positive that the ArtBody™ platform will generate synergy with and complement SK Biopharmaceuticals’ radiopharmaceutical therapy business. ProEn Therapeutics will push to produce the best possible outcome that can meet not only the two companies’ expectations, but also patients’ needs.”

Donghoon Lee, Chief Executive Officer of SK Biopharmaceuticals, said, “This collaboration with ProEn Therapeutics is significant as the platform technology will help overcome the limitations of existing therapies. We will aim to develop more effective, safer treatments, while leading global RPT research and development efforts.”

[1] Small proteins, in contrast to antibodies, offer superior tumor penetration, faster clearance, and greater cost efficiency. These advantages help address key challenges in antibody-based drug development – high manufacturing costs and potential toxicity issues – driving an increasing focus on small proteins from pharma and biotech companies worldwide.

About SK Biopharmaceuticals

SK Biopharmaceuticals focuses on the research, development and commercialization of treatments for disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) and oncology. In 2017, SK Biopharmaceuticals established a research center to begin its expansion into oncology through research and development efforts.

SK Biopharmaceuticals is the first and only Korean company to independently develop and commercialize an antiseizure medication, cenobamate (brand name: XCOPRI®), in the U.S. Cenobamate, which was commercially launched in the U.S. in 2020 by SK Biopharmaceuticals and its U.S. subsidiary SK Life Science, has successfully entered five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, and the Middle East and North Africa.

The company has a pipeline of eight compounds in development in both CNS disorders and oncology. For more information, visit SK Biopharmaceuticals’ website at www.SKBP.com/eng, and SK Life Science’s website at www.SKLifeScienceInc.com.

About ProEn Therapeutics

ProEn Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing oncology treatments through cutting-edge protein engineering. The company’s innovative drug development platform, ArtBody™, focuses on bi-specific antibody-drug conjugates tailored for solid cancers.

ProEn Therapeutics is also exploring next-generation therapies such as immune cell engagers and chimeric antigen receptor platforms, while extending its research in radiopharmaceuticals. The company is advancing its proprietary pipeline, while actively collaborating with partners specializing in various therapeutic modalities. For more information, visit ProEn Therapeutics’ website at https://en.proentherapeutics.com/?redirect=no.

