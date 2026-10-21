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Press Releases

Sitryx to Participate in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

October 21, 2026 | 
1 min read

Oxford, UK and Boston, MA – October 21, 2026 – Sitryx Therapeutics (“the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease, today announced that management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel Healthcare Conference 2026
Date: Tuesday, November 10 – Thursday, November 12, 2026
Location: New York City, NY, US
Format: Presentation and 1x1 meetings
Presentation date and time: Tuesday, November 10, 2:40 – 3:10pm ET

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
Date: Monday, November 16 – Thursday, November 19, 2026
Location: London, UK
Format: 1x1 meetings

Interested investors should contact their bank representatives to schedule meetings during the events.   Webcasts of presentations will be accessible via the Events page of the Sitryx website.

Ends

For more information about Sitryx please contact:

ICR Healthcare
Mary-Jane Elliott, David Daley, Evi Useh
+44 (0)20 3709 5700
Sitryx@icrhealthcare.com

About Sitryx
Sitryx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease. The Company has a broad pipeline of novel small molecule candidates targeting major autoimmune indications with high unmet need. Its lead candidate, SYX-5219, is a potentially first-in-class PKM2 modulator in development for atopic dermatitis as a once-daily oral therapy with future development potential across multiple autoimmune diseases.

Established with seed funding from SV Health Investors, Sitryx has an international syndicate of specialist investors including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Oxford Science Enterprises, Longwood Fund, Eli Lilly and Company, and GSK.

Sitryx is headquartered in Oxford, UK with additional presence in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.sitryx.com.


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