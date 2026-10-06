Sironax Named to Fierce Biotech’s “Fierce 15” List of the Most Innovative and Promising Private Biotechs of 2026

Recognized for bold approach to addressing therapeutic targets

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sironax, a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative therapies for neurodegenerative, inflammatory and immunologic, metabolic, and rare diseases, today announced that Fierce Biotech has named it to its “Fierce 15” list of the most innovative and promising private biotechnology companies of 2026. Every year, the leading industry news outlet evaluates hundreds of early-stage companies from around the world and recognizes a select number based the strength of their technology, partnerships, venture backers, competitive market position, and other factors. Sironax was specifically recognized for “taking aim at some bold targets.”

“As we advance our clinical-stage programs toward Phase 2 and develop a number of promising early-stage candidates, this has been a year of remarkable achievement for our company thanks to the commitment of our entire global team,” said Dr. Shefali Agarwal, Sironax President and CEO. “We are honored Fierce Biotech has named us to a distinguished list of emerging biotechs based on our scientific innovation and growth potential. Such recognition serves to further inspire us to continue developing transformative therapies for critical unmet medical conditions.”

Sironax’s clinical-stage pipeline consists of first- or potentially best-in-class molecules. The company is developing SIR2501, a first-in-class allosteric inhibitor of SARM1, to prevent neuroaxonal damage in diseases such as ALS and chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (for which it was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA). Sironax is also developing SIR4156, an allosteric and globally first-in-class NAMPT activator for metabolic dysfunction, and SIR9900, a highly selective, brain-penetrant allosteric RIPK1 inhibitor as a potential treatment for inflammatory and immunological diseases. In addition, Sironax has rights to develop selected assets using its recently acquired brain delivery platform and is also developing new platforms to further address the blood-brain barrier challenge.

“For 24 years, the Fierce 15 has highlighted private biotechs doing some of the most interesting and ambitious work in the industry,” said Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare. ”This year’s class arrives at a moment when momentum is returning to biotech, with more capital flowing and new opportunities opening up for promising companies. These 15 biotechs stand out for the strength of their science and the potential of their approaches to shape the next generation of medicines.”

About Sironax

Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Sironax is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative therapies for neurodegenerative, inflammatory and immunologic, metabolic, and rare diseases. The company has built a diverse pipeline of programs by targeting contributors of aging: degeneration, metabolic dysfunction, and inflammation. Sironax is conducting clinical studies with SARM1 inhibitor SIR2501, NAMPT activator SIR4156, and RIPK1 inhibitor SIR9900, in addition to ongoing preclinical research. For more information, visit sironax.com.

Contact Information

Investors/Media

Erik Kopp

Executive Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

PR@Sironax.com

Business Development

Yan Lu, Ph.D.

Senior Director, Business Development and Corporate Strategy

BD@sironax.com